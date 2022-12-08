Police hunt man after Italian waiter, 25, ‘left in coma’ following attack outside Brixton pizzeria

8 December 2022, 14:47 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 14:52

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace (L) after Marco, (R) was left in a coma
Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace (L) after Marco, (R) was left in a coma. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Facebook

By Asher McShane

Police have issued CCTV of a suspect they want to trace after an Italian waiter suffered life-changing injuries in a brutal attack outside a south London pizzeria.

Marco Pannone, 25, was repeatedly punched and kicked outside Canova Hall in Brixton, until he fell, hitting his his head on the ground, and now remains in a medically induced coma.

He was attacked after telling two customers to leave, but they refused, and attacked Marco while his back was turned, witnesses say.

Marco’s sister Veronica described him as “a gentle person.”

Read more: Italian waiter, 25, 'beaten into coma after asking two drunk diners to leave London restaurant'

Marco's sister described him as "such a gentle person"
Marco's sister described him as "such a gentle person". Picture: Facebook

“He's been living in London for five years and nothing like this has ever happened before, he always said how safe he felt there."

A friend of Marco's, named Carlo, told the MailOnline he witnessed the attack, and that after hitting the ground, he initially got up and seemed OK, before collapsing again.

Kickboxing instructor Bruno Romano, who trained Marco at his hometown of Fondi, described him as "such a mild mannered, polite and educated guy".

He added: "I don't think he has ever thrown a punch in anger. I just don't know who would want to hurt him. It's such a shock to everyone."

Police have now issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

Police said they were called not long after midnight on Saturday December 3 to Ferndale Road, SW9 to reports of an injured man.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended, and Marco was taken to hospital with a head injury. He has suffered life changing injuries, police said.

Scotland Yard said Marco had been working at the restaurant when he was “approached” at around 11.10pm by two men who “spoke to him.”

Marco was punched in the face, and he hit his head on the pavement. Police said the assault was unprovoked.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting CAD 85/03Dec or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

