Police issue urgent appeal over woman, 63, who has been missing for six weeks

Jennifer Townsend. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Police has issued an urgent appeal over a 63-year-old woman who has not been seen in more than six weeks.

Jennifer Townsend was last seen by a family member in southeast London on December 4, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A spokesperson for the Met said the force was "keen" to locate Ms Townsend as they had "concerns for her welfare".

The last known sighting of Ms Townsend, from Lewisham, was on CCTV footage on Saturday, where she was seen walking along Oxford Street in central London.

She is not understood to know anyone around this area but police say it is likely she remains near this location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101.