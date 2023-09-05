Mystery of Christmas gnomes being left in people's gardens as police issue warning over sinister ‘calling card’

There may be a sinister reason behind a Christmas gnome popping up over the Christmas period. Picture: North Wales Police/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Police have warned there may be a sinister reason behind a Christmas gnome suddenly appearing in your garden.

North Wales Police issued the warning alongside a picture of a Christmas gnome, which appears to have been randomly discovered in someone's garden.

According to the police force, the seemingly random placement of the Christmas gnome may mean it has been placed there as a "calling card" to see if it is collected by the resident.

If it is left in the garden, it may signal to thieves that someone is not home, offering them the chance to break in.

A Christmas gnome shared by North Wales Police. Picture: North Wales Police

A spokesperson for the Flintshire North branch of the force said: "We are aware of a report of individuals in the Broughton area leaving Christmas gnomes in residential front gardens.

"This type of behaviour is sometimes used as a 'calling card' to see if the gnome is collected by the resident."

The force continued: "If not, the property is likely to be empty and could be an easy target for burglaries. We would advise residents to be vigilant and ensure your home is secure."

Keep an eye out for items appearing in your garden over Christmas. Picture: Alamy

The police force warned anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to contact them via their website or 101.

They also issued a series of tips to homeowners in order to help them keep their home safe of the festive period if it is to be left unattended.

