Police Name Man Wanted In Connection With Abduction And Rape Of Two Women

Police want to speak to 33-year-old Joseph McCann. Picture: Met Police

Detectives want to speak to 33-year-old Joseph McCann in connection with the abduction and rape of two women.

Officers said they are hunting Joseph McCann, 33 in connection with the attacks in Watford. Police have described him as "extremely dangerous" and a risk to the public.

McCann is believed to have links to Watford in Hertfordshire, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and Ipswich in Suffolk.

The 33-year-old is described as being of muscular build and 5ft 10ins tall. He has blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair with a light-coloured short beard. He has a slight Irish accent.

He is described as having a distinctive tattoo of the name ‘bobbie’ on his stomach.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “We would ask anyone with any information about McCann's whereabouts to contact us immediately – McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers.

He is known to use false names, most recently Joel.

Officers believe McCann may attempt to disguise his appearance.

CCTV Image of the man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

The women, both in their 20s, have been left traumatised and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The first woman was taken from a road in Chingford at approximately just after midnight on Thursday, 25 April and the second woman taken from a street in Edgware 12 hours later, at 12:15hrs.

The women were driven to the hotel in Watford and an attempt was made to book a room around 13:00hrs. When this was unavailable, the suspect left the premises.

Around 14:30hrs, a struggle between the women and the suspect took place on Osborne Road in Watford and the women managed to escape.

Officers are still to trace a silver or grey-coloured Ford S-Max people carrier in connection with the offences. This had false registration plates. Any information about this vehicle should also be passed to the investigating team.

A 33-year-old man arrested on Sunday, 28 April on suspicion of conspiracy to rape has been released under investigation.