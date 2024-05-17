Police shoot dead armed man trying to 'burn synagogue' in France

Rouen's synagogue. Picture: Google street view

By Christian Oliver

Police have 'neutralised' an armed man who was trying to set fire to a synagogue in France early this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man was "armed with a knife and an iron bar" when he moved towards police, a source close to the case told the AFP news agency.

Police responded to the report of smoke in the city of Rouen, Normandy, in north-west France, at around 06.45 local time (5.45am GMT), local media reported.

The suspect was then shot dead by police as he moved towards officers whilst brandishing a knife.

"In Rouen, national police officers neutralised an armed individual early this morning who was clearly intent on setting fire to the town's synagogue," Mr Darmanin wrote on X.

"I congratulate them on their responsiveness and courage."

Two investigations have now been opened by Rouen public prosecutor's office.

À Rouen, les policiers nationaux ont neutralisé tôt ce matin un individu armé souhaitant manifestement mettre le feu à la synagogue de la ville. Je les félicite pour leur réactivité et leur courage. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 17, 2024

Rouen's mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said the town was "battered and shocked" as he sent his “thoughts and total support to the Jewish community” of his city.

“Through this attack and this attempted fire on the Rouen synagogue, it is not only the Jewish community that is affected," Rouen's mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said.

He said the whole city was "battered and shocked" as he sent his “thoughts and total support to the Jewish community” of Rouen.

President of the Central Consistory of France, Elie Korchia, thanked police who responded to the scene which he said “avoided a new anti-Semitic tragedy in our country”.

Chief Rabbi for France Haïm Korsia also praised the “reactivity” of the police and said he “would spend a Shabbat very soon to assure the faithful of my full support”.

It comes as France prepares to host the Olympic Games in two months - having recently raised its alert status to the highest level.

Tensions and anger have also grown in France over the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East.

Antisemitic acts have surged in the country, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said there had been 366 antisemitic acts registered in France just within the first quarter of this year. This is a rise of about 300 per cent in comparison with the same period last year.

This is breaking news and is being updated.