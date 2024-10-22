Police launch hunt after woman and four young children 'forced into van'

22 October 2024, 13:28

Police have launched an urgent hunt after a woman and her four young children were reportedly forced into a van
By Will Conroy

Police have launched an urgent hunt after a woman and her four young children were reportedly forced into a van in south Wales.

A caller reported the incident after seeing a man bundle the woman and children into the vehicle on Broadway, Pontypool just after midnight on Monday.

The woman was described as being in her twenties or thirties, around about 5'5" tall, with brown hair tied up in a bun, while the four children were thought to be aged between 2 and 7.

The man involved in the incident is said to be in his twenties or thirties, of a medium build, and wearing a lime green top.

A caller reported the incident after seeing the incident on Broadway, Pontypool. Picture: Google Maps

Gwent Police said it was now investigating and has released a CCTV image of the vehicle, which is a silver Ford Transit Connect and has black bars on the top.

The force has admitted the image is not of the best quality but has appealed for those who were in the area or with any information to come forward.

In a statement on Facebook, Gwent Police said: “We're investigating a report of suspicious behaviour that happened on Broadway, Pontypool just after midnight, yesterday, Monday 21st October.

“A caller reported seeing a woman being forced into a van by a man. She also had four children with her.

“Enquiries are continuing to try and locate the van, and the identity of those involved, to ensure everyone's safety.

“If you were in the area at the time, and saw anything, or have any information that could help please call us on 101, or direct message us (on) social media, quoting 2400349933.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

