Police launch investigation after complaints about SNP donations

Police Scotland opened the investigation following several complaints. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Police Scotland has announced an investigation following multiple complaints around SNP donations.

It comes amid allegations that £600,000 raised for Scottish independence campaigns had instead been used elsewhere.

It has not been stated exactly which donations the investigation relates to.

A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday: "Police Scotland has now received seven complaints in relation to donations that were made to the Scottish National Party.

"After assessment and consultation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, we will now carry out an investigation.

"Inquiries are continuing and anyone who has any information which may assist with this investigation is asked to contact police."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously denied that money had gone missing, explaining that the SNP's finances have been independently audited.

Despite this, two of the party's MPs - Douglas Chapman and Joanna Cherry - quit the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in May due to the lack of transparency.

At that point, police said they were assessing a fraud allegation relating to the £600,000 of funds "to determine if an investigation is required".

An SNP spokesman said: "We will co-operate fully with any investigation. As we have made clear, all sums raised for independence campaigning will be spent on independence campaigning."