Police launch investigation after man's body found in Essex woodland

Police said the main road past Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate will remain closed after a man's body was discovered. Picture: Alamy / Google

By Danielle DeWolfe

Essex Police has launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in woodland in Loughton, Essex, with circumstances described as 'suspicious'.

Police were called just before midday on Saturday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man near to the Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with the death being treated as suspicious.Roads around the industrial estate remain closed.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: "We have been carrying out inquiries throughout the day and based on these we believe this man's death is suspicious.

"A team of specialist detectives and staff are working around the clock to establish the circumstances around his death and we need anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward.

“In particular, I need anyone who saw a vehicle or any suspicious activity late last night or in the early hours of today to contact us.'

Adding: 'We have closed part of Oakwood Hill to allow our investigations to continue. There is no access to the industrial estate via Chigwell Lane, however it can be accessed via Roding Road.

”Members of the public with information should contact the force quoting incident 513 of 15 October.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers.