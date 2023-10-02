Police launch search for Charlotte Sena, 9, believed to be abducted from New York campsite

Over 100 people have joined the search for the missing girl. Picture: Facebook/New York State Police

By Jasmine Moody

Police are conducting a major search for a missing nine-year-old girl who they believe has been abducted from a campsite in New York State.

Charlotte Sena and her family were camping in Moreau Lake State Park, Saratoga County, when she disappeared on Saturday evening while on a solo bike ride.

She was last seen at 6:15 pm.

Since then, a search involving 100 people has been launched which includes forest rangers, police, and civilians, looking for the schoolgirl.

Officials added that drones, bloodhounds and an airboat are part of the search.

Charlotte was last seen riding her bike around a loop in the 6,000-acre park, which is 35 miles north of Albany.

Charlotte was last seen riding her bike. Picture: New York State Police

Her parents started to worry when she did not return after 15 minutes, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

At 6:45 pm, her bike was found in the loop, and two minutes later, her mother called authorities to report her missing.

An AMBER Alert (America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) was issued on Sunday morning by officials after a long search because “it was quite possible that an abduction has taken place”, according to Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mazzone from the state police.

The Alert describes Charlotte as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes who is around 4ft 6in tall.

The girl, who lives in Greenfield, Massachusetts, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue trousers, black Crocs, and a grey bike helmet.

The family were camping in Moreau Lake State Park. Picture: Facebook

Ms. Hochul said: “We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte.

“Hearts are broken here today in New York. Hopefully, there will be a reunion, hopefully, there will be a family that has been traumatised but is reunited,” she said.

“That is our prayer and our hope.”

The Governor described Charlotte as a “joyful” fourth-grader who was recently elected as a class officer for the student council.