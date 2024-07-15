'This is our last chance': Police launch new search to find Muriel McKay's body

15 July 2024, 12:47

Police have launched a new search for the body of Muriel McKay
Police have launched a new search for the body of Muriel McKay. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Police have descended on a Hertfordshire farm as they prepare to launch a new search for the body of Muriel McKay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms McKay, the Australian-born wife of News Of The World executive Alick McKay was kidnapped from her Wimbledon home in December 1969 and held ransom for £1 million before being murdered.

She had been mistaken for Anna Murdoch, the then-wife of media baron Rupert Murdoch - whom Mr McKay was deputy to at the time.

Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein were jailed in 1970 over her death but despite extensive search efforts, her remains have never been found.

Now, police have returned to the farm in Stocking Pelham, Hertfordshire.

The farm has been searched several times since the murder - most recently in 2022, when 30 police officers, ground penetrating radar and specialist forensic archaeologists trawled the site, but nothing new was found.

New photos show blue tents erected at the site, with police expected to begin their new search today.

The decision to search the farm again was made after investigators visited Nizamodeen Hosein in Trinidad and Tobago to interview him after he offered to reveal where Ms McKay was buried.

Scotland Yard today started a massive hunt for Mrs. Muriel McKay wife of Mr. Alex McKay a director of the News of the World.
Scotland Yard today started a massive hunt for Mrs. Muriel McKay wife of Mr. Alex McKay a director of the News of the World. Picture: Alamy

Ms McKay’s family have described this as their “last chance” to find their mother’s remains.

Her son Ian, said: "I believe what he's saying about where my mother's body is."

"He knows exactly the spot he buried her in.

"I'm prepared for anything, but this is really our last chance," he added.

Speaking in May, Commander Steve Clayman said that while there were inconsistencies in Hosein’s account, a fresh search of the farm would be launched.

He said: "I'd like to thank Muriel's family for their patience while we have taken time to really carefully consider all the information gathered in relation to this case. I know it has been a frustrating time for them.

"We have decided we will carry out a further search at the Hertfordshire farm where it is believed Muriel's remains may be. We carried out an extensive search there in spring 2022 but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.

"Our recent inquiries mean other areas have been highlighted as being of potential interest and it is these we will search.

"The main area is where a manure heap once stood - we know now this was probably larger than we previously thought and therefore that area was not entirely searched in 2022.

"While we have concerns about inconsistencies in the account provided by Nizamodeen Hosein, for completeness, we want to do this.

"At this stage we have not set a date for the search to begin, but will keep Muriel's family updated and informed.

"The owners of the farm are fully aware and supportive and we thank them for their continuing help and co-operation.

"We all share a hope and desire to find Muriel's remains and bring some closure to her family after all these years.

"We sincerely hope the search is successful. However, we have informed the family that if Muriel's remains are sadly not found, it would not be proportionate to carry out any further searches or investigations."

Nizamodeen Hosein one of the accused men in the Muriel McKay Murder Case along with his brother Arthur.
Nizamodeen Hosein one of the accused men in the Muriel McKay Murder Case along with his brother Arthur. Picture: Alamy

While the farm’s current owners have allowed police to begin searching the site again, they have told authorities this will be the last time they will allow it.

In a statement released to the Met, the farm’s owners said: “Our position has been consistent from the very first request of the family of the late Mrs McKay for a dig at our home. We have always said that this is a police matter - they are the experts in investigating evidence and determining its credibility.

“We have at all times provided the police with access to our land and granted permission to dig when requested by them, including when we have not been obliged to do so.

“We agreed to support the decision of the police, whatever it was. They have now made their decision, which we respect, although we understand from the police that this was a finely judged call considering the unreliability of the evidence provided by the murderer.

“In fact, the evidence is insufficient for the police to apply for search warrant. It now means that once this dig is concluded there will be a close to the debate and that no further searches on our land will happen.”

