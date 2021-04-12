Police name alleged Sydenham stabbing victim as 17-year-old Levi Earnest-Morrison

12 April 2021, 23:14

The alleged murder victim has been named as Levi Earnest-Morrison
The alleged murder victim has been named as Levi Earnest-Morrison. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

Police investigating the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in Sydenham, South London, have named him as Levi Earnest-Morrison.

Officers were called to the corner of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road after 7pm on Saturday, April 10, after reports of a stabbing.

Levi, who suffered a stab injury, died just after 8pm despite efforts to save him.

The Metropolitan Police is still appealing for information about his death and are supporting his family with specialist officers.

The force said a post mortem exam gave a preliminary cause of death of a stab wound leading to a catastrophic bleed.

An investigation is under way and a 35-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening to come forward and speak with us.

"One piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital in us being able to provide Levi's family with the answers they need."

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call 101 and provide reference CAD6072/10APR, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

