Police officer mown down with stolen Mercedes, as man arrested for attempted murder and abduction

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was run over by a stolen car.

The officer, 32, was hit by the Mercedes in south-west Edinburgh on Tuesday evening at about 7.30, while he was on foot.

The car had been stolen around half an hour earlier from Gorgie Road, close to where the attempted murder took place on Stenhouse Road.

Several other cars were damaged in the attempted murder before the Mercedes hit a lamppost.

A 16-year-old boy was in the car when it was stolen, but managed to escape before the crash.

A 27-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, abduction, dangerous driving and other road traffic offences.

He is due in court on Thursday.

The police officer was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the attack, but has since been discharged.

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: "This was a very serious incident and we are continuing to provide support to the officer and his family.

"I would like to thank members of the public for quickly coming to our colleague’s aid and for their assistance with our enquiries at the scene.

"We are aware that damage was done to several vehicles in the area during the incident and we would encourage any further witnesses, or anyone with information who have yet to speak with police, to please come forward.

"You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 2997 of 9 July, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous."