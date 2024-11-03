Police officer arrested after car crash that left man, 42, fighting for life in Rochdale

3 November 2024, 20:58

Headquarters building of the Greater Manchester Police Force at Moston Vale, North Manchester, England.
Headquarters building of the Greater Manchester Police Force at Moston Vale, North Manchester, England. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a man was hit by a car in Greater Manchester on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 42-year-old man is fighting for life after the crash in Rochdale around 11pm on Friday.

An off-duty police officer with Greater Manchester Police was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been bailed, the force said in a statement.

Read More: Iran arrests woman who stripped to underwear to protest morality police harassed over 'improper hijab'

Read More: IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'

A spokesperson for GMP said: "An investigation is continuing following a road traffic collision in Rochdale on Friday night.

"At around 11pm, it is believed that three vehicles were travelling together along Yorkshire Street, when a collision occurred with a 42-year-old male who was attempting to cross the road.

"Two of the vehicles suspected of being involved are a blue Mercedes C250 and silver Mini Cooper S Sport.

"An off-duty police officer currently serving with GMP was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"He has been bailed pending further inquiries."

The incident was referred to the force's Professional Standards Directorate which is reviewing the case.

GMP added that a second man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has also been bailed.

Detectives are continuing to ask for witnesses and are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact GMP.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebecca Harris has been appointed Conservative chief whip, according to her predecessor Stuart Andrew.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch appoints Rebecca Harris as chief whip in first appointment since win

Harris is projected to win Iowa over former President Trump.

Iowa poll bombshell predicts Harris victory in blow to Trump campaign days before election

The Israeli military has said it carried out its first ground operation into Syria - as it announced it had captured a man who has links to Iran (stock images)

IDF confirms first ground operation into Syria of war - and says it has seized a man 'with links to Iran'

Iranian authorities have arrested a woman who was filmed stripping down to her underwear to protest harassment by the regime's morality police.

Iran arrests woman who stripped to underwear to protest morality police harassed over 'improper hijab'

Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police launch appeal after artist Sarah Cunningham vanished at 3am on Saturday morning in Camden

A man has been arrested after an alleged rape in the grounds of Hereford Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday.

Man arrested after woman allegedly raped in grounds of Hereford Cathedral in early hours

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place next week according to reports - after the singer plunged to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month.

Liam Payne funeral details 'revealed' after former One Direction star plunged to death in Buenos Aires

Three men are in an unknown condition in hospital after a triple stabbing in Eltham, south-east London on Sunday afternoon.

Three hospitalised after triple stabbing in Eltham as police hunt for suspects

A new allegation of 'non-recent' sexual assault allegation has been made against former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond who died last month.

New Alex Salmond sexual assault report received by police after former First Minister died last month

King Felipe

King of Spain heckled by angry mud-throwing crowds during visit to area impacted by fatal flash flooding

Forensic teams set up two tents at the scene in Cowgate

Man, 74, dies in 'tragic incident' in Edinburgh city centre after being struck by bus

Police Cordon, Exeter, Devon

Boy, 15, charged with murder following fatal stabbing of teenager

r

Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits she was wrong to say she wouldn't have to raise taxes before election

Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Labour's biggest union backer bringing legal challenge against government over winter fuel payment cuts

Devon and Cornwall police

Teenager killed and six injured after cars collide in horror crash in Cornwall - with 18-year-old driver arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

ib

'Devious, violent drug addict' who lied about identity jailed for killing 'much loved member of the community'
Mum-of-four Emma Smith sadly died in September after being diagnosed with cancer

Grieving family set up fundraiser after ‘unempathetic’ landlord evicts them following shock death of mum from cancer
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-EARLY VOTING

Key swing states to watch out for in the 2024 US Election – and why they matter

Kamala Harris (R) actress Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live

Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder
The scene of the on-going police incident

'Horror' in Edinburgh as 'severed head' found on Cowgate city street, with 'gruesome images' circulating online
'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement
Russell Brand outside the Trew Era community cafe in Hoxton funded using money from the sales of his book 'Revolution'

Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges
Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News