Moment shameless police officer is caught stealing nuts, cheese and treats from Lidl

28 November 2024, 19:32

A serving officer was sentenced to an 18-month community order for theft from a shop in Bideford.
A serving officer was sentenced to an 18-month community order for theft from a shop in Bideford. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Emma Soteriou

A police officer has been caught on camera stealing several snacks from Lidl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Christopher Spence, 44, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he was caught shoplifting at the supermarket in Bideford on February 12 this year.

He was told to do 150 hours unpaid work, pay £300 towards prosecution costs within 12 months, as well as a victim surcharge and £30 compensation to Lidl.

CCTV showed Spence placing a number of items in his rucksack as he walked around the store, including nuts, cheese and other treats.

However, he only paid for one thing which he kept in the open as he left.

Spence, who was off duty at the time of the offence, is now subject to misconduct proceedings within Devon and Cornwall Police. He has been suspended from duty since his arrest.

Police officer caught stealing nuts and cheese from Lidl

Following his sentencing, Superintendent Toby Davies, Commander in North and West Devon, said: "We are deeply disappointed by the actions of Chris Spence, particularly given his neighbourhood role within the community.

"First and foremost, I want to assure our community that the action of one individual does not reflect the values or integrity of our local officers.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of trust and confidence in the community we serve, and I would like to assure the public that such incidents are rare.

"This behaviour undermines all those officers who behave to the highest standards day in, day out, keeping our area safe.

"As we move forwards, we will continue to be open and transparent, and hold ourselves accountable, and we will work hard to ensure that the actions of one individual does not undermine the confidence and trust we have worked so hard to build."

