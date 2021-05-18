Police officer charged over deaths of child actor and family in car crash

18 May 2021, 20:38

In 2017 it was announced an investigation would be launched into PC Welch and his colleague's actions
In 2017 it was announced an investigation would be launched into PC Welch and his colleague's actions. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged over the deaths of a child actor and his aunt who both died in a car crash in south-east London.

Police constable Edward Welch faces four charges involving dangerous driving after Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rozanne Cooper, 34, were killed in a police chase almost five years ago.

A stolen black Ford Focus, driven by convicted car thief Joshua Dobby, then aged 23, hit the pair as they walked along Lennard Road in Penge in August 2016.

Dobby had been driving at three times the speed limit down one-way roads and through red lights to evade officers, before losing control.

But it was announced in 2017 that an investigation would be launched into PC Welch and his colleague's actions during the chase.

Joshua Dobby was jailed for for 12 years for two counts of manslaughter
Joshua Dobby was jailed for for 12 years for two counts of manslaughter. Picture: PA Images

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which on Tuesday authorised the charges of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving against PC Welch.

The second officer has not been charged, as the CPS concluded the legal test for a prosecution had not been met, the IOPC said.

In June 2019, an inquest determined Makayah and Ms Cooper were unlawfully killed by Dobby.

Dobby, the drug addict son of a millionaire, was jailed for 12 years for two counts of manslaughter with a further three to serve on licence in February 2017.

The tragic crash occurred on Lennard Road in Penge, south-east London in 2016
The tragic crash occurred on Lennard Road in Penge, south-east London in 2016. Picture: PA Images

At the time of the crash, he was out on licence and was on his way to sell the stolen car for £300 to buy more drugs, the Old Bailey heard.

Dobby had hit a bollard before ploughing into Makayah and Ms Cooper, and three other members of the family, two aged 13 and one aged eight.

After the crash, he jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.

The court date and location for Pc Welch's first appearance has not yet been fixed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles Grodin

Charles Grodin, star of Midnight Run and Heartbreak Kid, dies aged 86
Officers went to the school during protests in March

Pimlico Academy head quits after pupil protest sparked by 'discriminatory' rule changes
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel

Two Thai workers killed in Israel by rocket launched from Gaza
More than 100 flights arrived in the UK from India after it was red listed

LBC reveals over 100 flights from India landed in UK since country placed on 'red list'
A man is held by soldiers of the Spanish Army at the border of Morocco and Spain

Spain deploys military to its border after 7,000 migrants arrive by sea
Empty vials of the Sinopharm vaccine

UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP
'E-scooters have no sound and are a pavement obstacle'

Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London