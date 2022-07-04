Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'

By Megan Hinton

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Hampshire police revealed on Monday that PC Liam Porter has been charged following an alleged incident in Clanfield, East Hampshire, on 18 January.

The 40-year-old officer is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court next Tuesday.

The police force confirmed the officer has been suspended from duty following the charge.

A police spokesman said: "A man has been charged with sexual assault on a female following an incident in Clanfield on January 18.

"Liam Porter, aged 40, is a serving police officer and the offence is alleged to have occurred while the officer was on duty.

"He will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 12."