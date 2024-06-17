Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit

17 June 2024, 15:02 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 15:29

Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit
Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A Metropolitan Police offer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after an aspiring child actor and his aunt were killed by a joyrider during a high-speed pursuit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Edward Welch had been pursuing Joshua Dobby who was driving a stolen Ford Focus in Penge, south-east London in August 2016.

Dobby lost control after going down a 20mph road at 60mph before mounting the pavement and hitting 10-year-old Makayah McDermott and his aunt Rozanne Cooper, 34.

PC Welch did not stop to help Makayah and his aunt, a misconduct panel heard. They found this to amount to gross misconduct.

Makayah had appeared in an Asda advert, a production of Wizard of Oz and was set to appear in a leading role in a major new television series when he was killed.

Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit
Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit. Picture: PA

The officer was cleared over the deaths following a trial in December 2022 and will not be dismissed but was issued with a final warning.

The panel also concluded that the pursuit itself amounted to misconduct because PC Welch had “sufficient experience” to recognise Dobby’s dangerous driving, with both vehicles travelling the wrong way down roads at high speeds.

PC Welch, of Chatham, Kent, had insisted he was trying to protect the public and said he used his lights and sirens to “alert members of the public, pedestrians and other road users as to what was going on.”

Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit
Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit. Picture: PA

Dobby, who is the son of millionaire pet food wholesaler Mark Dobby, seriously injured a second child in the incident and was convicted of manslaughter in 2017.

The car thief, who had never held a driving licence and had 53 previous convictions, left the vehicle after hitting the pedestrians while the police continued the pursuit on foot.

Former PC Jack Keher was also in the police car during the chase and was accused of gross misconduct for leaving the pedestrians while chasing Dobby on foot.

PC Edward Welch had been pursuing Joshua Dobby who was driving a stolen Ford Focus in Penge, south-east London in August 2016.
PC Edward Welch had been pursuing Joshua Dobby who was driving a stolen Ford Focus in Penge, south-east London in August 2016. Picture: PA

He was also accused of not challenging PC Welch’s driving and while the case was proved, the panel concluded he would not have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer.

There was no alternative sanction the panel could impose, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said the officers' actions in pursuing the stolen car at three times the speed limit in a busy area were "not proportionate or justified given the apparent safety risk to the public".

Read more: Catfisher jailed for life after murdering retired teacher he 'lured' to flat using fake profile on gay dating site

Read more: Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after 16-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree

“The officers also failed in their duty of care to protect lives following the collision by chasing the offender rather than immediately going to the aid of the victims," she said.

"Our thoughts remain with the families of Makayah and Rozanne who sadly lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident," she added.

PC Welch’s legal representative read quotes from his character references, saying he was a “talented” and “top-performing police officer” who made an “error in policing decision”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fury erupted after the cow was rammed by a police car

Let us not be hypocrites when we look at the shocking case of the runaway cow

'I didn't expect to die today': Heartbreaking film hopes to keep teenagers out of open water danger

'I didn't expect to die today': Heartbreaking film hopes to keep teenagers out of open water danger

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle

The parkour runner damaged the UNESCO World Heritage Site building in Italy in a parkour stunt

Shocking footage captures parkour runner damaging UNESCO World Heritage Site in Italy

Defendant Josef Fritzl, center, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St. Poelten, Austria, Thursday, March 19, 2009.

Incest monster Josef Fritzl placed under legal guardianship amid worsening dementia

Rod Stewart (pictured on stage in Copenhagen on Sunday June 9) was booed by German fans for supporting Ukraine

Rod Stewart defends show of support for Ukraine after booing at Germany concert

Mugshot of McNaughton, left, and smiling photo or Mr Coshan, right

Catfisher jailed for life after murdering retired teacher he 'lured' to flat using fake profile on gay dating site

Keir Starmer said he was "really shocked" at the footage

'Shocked' Keir Starmer accuses police of 'animal cruelty' after runaway cow rammed five times with squad car

The OceanGate submersible has five people on board

Poignant CGI shows how deep doomed Titan descended on it's ill-fated final journey to the Titanic wreck

Nigel Farage vows to fix 'broken Britain' as he launches Reform UK election 'contract'

Nigel Farage vows to fix 'broken Britain' as he launches Reform UK election 'contract'

Shanika Ocean who plays DC Anna Gilchrist in Silent Witness

Silent Witness actress tells of terror after hooded man tries to get in her car near Tower Bridge

Police were called to Blair Way, Aberavon on Monday

Man, 24, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack

Nigel Farage confirmed his ambition to be prime minister by 2029

Nigel Farage reveals ambition to be Prime Minister by 2029 ahead of Reform UK manifesto launch

A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reports

American tourist who went missing on hike found dead on Greek island days after death of Dr Michael Mosley

Joshua Merchan-Nicholls

Would-be pilot needs £106,000 for flight training after losing support when company that backed him shut down

Alan won eight League titles and three European Cups with Liverpool

Alan Hansen ‘on the mend’ and sounding ‘fabulous’ says his friend Graeme Souness

Latest News

See more Latest News

French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the five passengers on board Titan

Daughter of 'Mr Titanic' killed in Titan tragedy pays tribute to father one year on from disaster
x

Greek coastguard caused dozens of deaths in Mediterranean - including nine who were deliberately thrown in water, investigation finds
Police rammed the cow

New ‘heartbreaking’ videos show close up of ‘3rd or 4th attempt’ as police ram 4x4 into terrified cow
Mr Shapps told LBC the Tories are 'underdogs'

Defence secretary says Tories are the ‘underdogs’ with weeks to go until General Election

Grant StClair-Armstrong says he was forced to stand down by the Reform UK party

Reform UK candidate resigns after blog posts calling for people to vote for British National Party emerge
THIS! has issued a recall notice to customers over its vegan chicken and bacon wrap which is sold at WHSmith

Third company recalls popular food product as a 'precautionary measure' due to possible E. coli contamination
An 84-year-old woman died a day after being admitted to hospital on Friday

Two die as ‘record-breaking’ 40C heatwave grips Greece, Cyprus and Turkey with red alert issued
The boy was killed in the incident in Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop

Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after 16-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage prepares to launch the hard-right party's general election manifesto

General Election LIVE: Farage launches Reform UK 'contract' in place of manifesto

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video
Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes on Buckingham Palace balcony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit