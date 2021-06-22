Police officer has throat cut after being pinned to floor by two men

22 June 2021, 17:16 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 17:17

Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday
Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

A police officer is recovering after being pinned down and having his throat cut as he tried to make an arrest.

Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of Aaron Gray, 30, who is thought to be in Middlesbrough, following an attack on an officer who had tried to make an arrest.

Officer saw what he thought was a drug deal and tried to intervene.

But he was punched to the ground and pinned down by two suspects. The man who hit him then held a knife to his throat and cut it while making threats.

Cleveland Police said the identities of two of those involved are currently unknown but they "urgently" need to locate Gray.

Aaron Grey is wanted by police in connection with the incident
Aaron Grey is wanted by police in connection with the incident. Picture: Cleveland Police

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: "This was an incident which involved an officer who was simply carrying out his policing duties.

"Thankfully he was not seriously physically injured; however, understandably, he remains very shaken.

"He is recovering at home and has received many messages of support from colleagues across the force.

"We need to locate and speak to Gray as quickly as possible.

"We believe he remains in the local area, probably within Middlesbrough.

"People will know where he is, and I'd urge them to pass information to Cleveland Police via the 101 number."

The incident took place near Downing Street

Second man charged after journalist chased by anti-lockdown protesters
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain (Paul White/AP)

Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain's Cabinet pardon

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the easing of restrictions would be delayed until 19 July.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms delay to easing of Covid lockdown restrictions
Anagnostopoulos appeared at a court in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest

Caroline Crouch murder: Crowds shout 'rot in prison' as Greek husband appears in court
Sadiq

Sadiq Khan: 'Not possible' to have Night Tube services back for lockdown end
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the longest serving MP in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson named DUP leader following Edwin Poots resignation

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care
A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening
'I am the epitome of white privilege', caller tells LBC

Caller says he's 'a walking contradiction' to government's 'white privilege' report
James O'Brien dissects claim 'white privilege' phrase leads to neglect of working-class pupils

James O'Brien dissects claim 'white privilege' phrase leads to neglect of working-class pupils

