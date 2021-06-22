Police officer has throat cut after being pinned to floor by two men

Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

A police officer is recovering after being pinned down and having his throat cut as he tried to make an arrest.

Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Cleveland Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of Aaron Gray, 30, who is thought to be in Middlesbrough, following an attack on an officer who had tried to make an arrest.

Officer saw what he thought was a drug deal and tried to intervene.

But he was punched to the ground and pinned down by two suspects. The man who hit him then held a knife to his throat and cut it while making threats.

Cleveland Police said the identities of two of those involved are currently unknown but they "urgently" need to locate Gray.

Aaron Grey is wanted by police in connection with the incident. Picture: Cleveland Police

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: "This was an incident which involved an officer who was simply carrying out his policing duties.

"Thankfully he was not seriously physically injured; however, understandably, he remains very shaken.

"He is recovering at home and has received many messages of support from colleagues across the force.

"We need to locate and speak to Gray as quickly as possible.

"We believe he remains in the local area, probably within Middlesbrough.

"People will know where he is, and I'd urge them to pass information to Cleveland Police via the 101 number."