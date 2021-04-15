Met Police officer in hospital following 'hit and run' in North London

A police officer was injured at the scene. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

A Metropolitan Police officer is in hospital after being injured in a hit and run in Dartmouth Park Hill, North London.

An officer is said to have been standing outside of a stationary police car when the driver crashed into him just after 3pm on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred at Dartmouth Park Hill, in Camden, resulted in the officer being injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said they are currently awaiting an update on his condition, but say he received injuries to his lower body.

The police car was also damaged in the crash, and the driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 14:57hrs on Thursday, 15 April to reports of a vehicle in collision with a police officer at Dartmouth Park Hill.

"Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene, the officer, who had been standing outside of a stationary police vehicle at the time of the collision, suffered injuries to his lower body.

"The police vehicle was also damaged. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene. Enquiries are underway to trace both driver and vehicle.

"The injured officer was taken to hospital by LAS. The officer's injuries are not life-threatening. The crime scene has now been closed.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam/moving footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4030/15APR.

"To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org."