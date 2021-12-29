Former police officer jailed for assault on duty found dead

Declan Jones, 30, was sentenced to six months in prison in September. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A former police officer, who was jailed for six months after being caught on camera assaulting two men while on duty in Birmingham, has been found dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Declan Jones, 30, was sacked from West Midlands police after being found guilty on two charges of assault in September.

Police were called to an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, .

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at around 12.45pm.

"We don't believe there to be any third party involvement in the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

Read more: Police officer who punched and kicked teenage boy as he lay on the ground is jailed

Jones was found guilty of two counts of assault that took place on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

The first saw Jones knee, punch and pepper spray a man on April 20.

Former PC Declan Jones was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison in September. Picture: West Mercia Police

The following day, Jones kicked and punched a boy who he falsely accused of possessing drugs.

District Judge Shamim Qureshi said at the time of sentencing: "What we have here in this case is not simply an isolated incident.

"It was a difficult situation for the whole country, the first lockdown that this country has ever seen. The streets were pretty well deserted... there were not many people around to witness what was going on.

"I would be failing in my public duty to suspend your sentence."

Read more: Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

Jones was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to both victims, and prosecution costs of £3,500.

He is thought to have been recently released from prison prior to his death.

He was due to go on trial for causing grievous bodily harm while using a taser next year.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We have been made aware of the death of a former West Midlands Police officer and our thoughts are with all of those affected at this very difficult time.

"As such it would be inappropriate to say anything further at this stage."