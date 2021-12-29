Former police officer jailed for assault on duty found dead

29 December 2021, 16:48 | Updated: 29 December 2021, 16:54

Declan Jones, 30, was sentenced to six months in prison in September.
Declan Jones, 30, was sentenced to six months in prison in September. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A former police officer, who was jailed for six months after being caught on camera assaulting two men while on duty in Birmingham, has been found dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Declan Jones, 30, was sacked from West Midlands police after being found guilty on two charges of assault in September.

Police were called to an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, .

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.

"Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at around 12.45pm.

"We don't believe there to be any third party involvement in the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner."

Read more: Police officer who punched and kicked teenage boy as he lay on the ground is jailed

Jones was found guilty of two counts of assault that took place on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

The first saw Jones knee, punch and pepper spray a man on April 20.

Former PC Declan Jones was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison in September.
Former PC Declan Jones was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison in September. Picture: West Mercia Police

The following day, Jones kicked and punched a boy who he falsely accused of possessing drugs.

District Judge Shamim Qureshi said at the time of sentencing: "What we have here in this case is not simply an isolated incident.

"It was a difficult situation for the whole country, the first lockdown that this country has ever seen. The streets were pretty well deserted... there were not many people around to witness what was going on.

"I would be failing in my public duty to suspend your sentence."

Read more: Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

Jones was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to both victims, and prosecution costs of £3,500.

He is thought to have been recently released from prison prior to his death.

He was due to go on trial for causing grievous bodily harm while using a taser next year.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We have been made aware of the death of a former West Midlands Police officer and our thoughts are with all of those affected at this very difficult time.

"As such it would be inappropriate to say anything further at this stage."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson wants Brits to test themselves before heading out to party - despite a lack of availability on the Government website

'Shambles': Boris says test before NYE parties while Govt site shows they're unavailable

The average pub lost £10,335 in the week leading up to Christmas.

Pubs and restaurants lost more than £10,000 each in week before Christmas

The report found teenagers being taken into care are sometimes put in more danger than before entering the care system.

Social care system 'handing children over' to criminal gangs, report finds

The Prime Minister has urged caution over New Year's celebrations.

PM says 'be sensible' for NYE, as people 'plan to travel to England to escape Covid rules'

Leona has been missing since December 20

Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

The Government has been asked to think about isolation requirements again

Slash isolation time to get people back to work, Government told

Families face a cost of living crisis over rising energy and tax bills, it's been warned

'Cost of living catastrophe': Families face £1,200 hit as energy bills soar and taxes rise

A Surrey Police officer drags an Insulate Britain climate activist on the M25 in September.

'Selfish' Insulate Britain protests cost taxpayer over £4m

The NHS will text booster vaccine reminders to more than 600,000 people this week.

'Jabby new year': NHS to send hundreds of thousands more texts in fresh booster plea

Atesh in Milton Keynes.

Murder probe launched after man stabbed in bar's smoking area

Minister Gillian Keegan said ahead of New Year's Eve: 'Do try to enjoy yourselves… but cautiously.'

New Covid case record set as govt says people should still enjoy NYE – 'but cautiously'

Parts of UK experienced a white Christmas

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet after 'warmest ever' New Year's Eve

Armed police officers on guard at the Henry VIII Gate at Windsor Castle following an intruder entering the grounds on Christmas Day.

Crossbow ownership laws to be reviewed after Christmas Day incident at Windsor Castle

Covid testing in Times Square, New York

US cuts isolation time for people with asymptomatic Covid to five days

Leona Peach has been missing for over a week.

Urgent search for missing schoolgirl, 12, who disappeared over a week ago

The hospitality industry has called the decision not to introduce new measures a "lifeline".

'Lifeline' for hospitality sector as PM confirms no new Covid restrictions before new year

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man is tested for Covid-19, at a testing site in Miami

New Covid-19 cases in US soar to record level

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if no verdict
People cross the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris

France increases pressure on unvaccinated amid record Covid infections
Tom Randele, whose real name according to authorities was Ted Conrad

Man reveals fugitive secret in ‘deathbed confession’

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group gather in front of Moscow City Court

Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

A Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia

Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash

A medical worker wearing protective gear holds plastic gloves for visitors waiting in line for testing at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea

Omicron risk ‘very high’, says WHO amid 11% rise in global Covid cases
Hong Kong arrests

Pro-democracy news outlet to close after police raids in Hong Kong
Elon Musk

China complains to US over Elon Musk’s ‘dangerous’ satellites
Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean

Judge rejects Proud Boys’ bid to have Capitol riot charges thrown out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis
Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain
UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police