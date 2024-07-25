Footage of officer kicking man in Manchester Airport after 'arrivals hall incident' is 'not clear cut', says mayor

The video shows police kicking and stamping on a man on the ground. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Footage of a police officer kicking a man in the head in Manchester Airport is "not clear cut", the mayor has said.

Video showed the man being kicked and stamped on as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The man, who appears to have been tasered, can be seen lying on the ground as a police officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back.

The officer was suspended from all duties following a "thorough review of further information".

But Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said on Thursday that it was "not a clearcut situation".

Having seen footage leading up to the incident, he said it "escalates very quickly".

Warning: the below video contains violent scenes

He's wearing shorts, legs are exposed, hands by his side, doesn't appear to be carrying any weapons. Position he has adopted would indicate compliance. Being kicked to the back of head is a prima facie assault & against Home Office approved techniques. Chap on bench assaulted too pic.twitter.com/uh7FY75iJH — 🅚🅐🅢🅗 🅐🅗🅜🅔🅓 (@KashAhmed77) July 24, 2024

Police said that they had been called out to an altercation between members of the public, and were attacked while responding.

Mr Burnham told World at One: "It was, I think, an issue on a flight coming into Manchester Airport.

"When the flight landed, two individuals ... were waiting for their mum, who I think said that there'd been an issue on the flight and she pointed somebody out and then there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.

"And then that individual who was involved in that - or a couple - were followed by cameras through the airport, and then we get to the scene that people have seen, which is in the car park area of Manchester Airport."

Andy Burnham has said the video is ‘not clear cut’. Picture: Alamy

In a statement released on Thursday, police said: "Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

"A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

"We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place."

Mr Burnham said the force was right to refer itself to the police watchdog but there were "issues on both sides".

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said in statement: "This morning I have spoken to Greater Manchester Police and the Mayor of Greater Manchester about the urgent steps they are taking in response to the incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, and the video that circulated online yesterday.

"I share the deep concern surrounding the video and understand the widespread distress it will have caused. I welcome the initiation of an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a referral from Greater Manchester Police.

"It is extremely important that the IOPC are able to begin the investigation swiftly and conduct it thoroughly, examining all of the evidence, with clear and transparent ways for all those affected to be able to raise their concerns with the IOPC.

"I welcome the engagement by the Mayor of Greater Manchester with local communities. It is essential that the police have the trust of communities and the public rightly expect high standards from those in charge of keeping us safe.

"I am continuing to receive updates from Greater Manchester Police. It is vital that we now allow this investigation to proceed fairly and independently."

Unbelievable amount of people have turned up outside Rochdale Police Station to show their support towards the lads. pic.twitter.com/jUPOhr8yJ6 — Mohammed H Congress (@Congy99) July 24, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, an apparent lawyer for the two men in the video broke their silence following their release from Cheadle police station.

The lawyer said they would make a formal complaint of assault and wounding against the officers who assaulted the pair and their elderly mother.

"We will keep you updated," he said, adding they "will get justice".

On Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station singing chants of "GMP shame on you!".

We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter. We will support the investigation in any way possible. https://t.co/QIXIjt2rbp — Manchester Airport (@manairport) July 24, 2024

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

They said they acknowledged concerns about the behaviour, but added that the officers were responding were armed, and there was a risk that their guns could be taken.

Four men have been arrested.

In a tweet, Manchester Airport said: "We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter.

"We will support the investigation in any way possible."