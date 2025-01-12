Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

12 January 2025, 09:51

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry
North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A police officer has been killed after being hit by a lorry whiled responding to an earlier road collision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior was standing on the verge of the A19 at Bagby, near the town of Thirsk, on Saturday morning when she and two others were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) just before 9am.

Pc Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, who had been involved in the first collision, both died at the scene.

A teenage boy who was a passenger in Mr Welford's car was also struck and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

Read more: Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

Read more: Met Police officer sues force for £200,000 after being thrown from her horse during Black Lives Matter protest

Pc Prior
Pc Prior. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Pc Prior's family described her as "a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty" who will be "deeply missed".

Chief Constable Tim Forber paid tribute to the officer, confirming her death with "profound sadness".

He said: "We are doing everything we can to support Rosie's family, along with the family of a man who was also tragically killed in the incident.

"This is clearly a deeply traumatic and heart-breaking event for everyone involved."

David Skaith, mayor of York and North Yorkshire and Jo Coles, deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime, said they were "devastated".

Their statement read: "Our hearts are broken for them and their families. Rosie's commitment to serving the public, even when off duty, shows she was the very best of us.

"Our thoughts are also with the entire North Yorkshire Police family, who we know will be deeply mourning their colleague.

"We especially want to thank officers and staff who worked at the scene and are supporting those affected by this tragedy."

Ryan Welford
Ryan Welford. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Mr Welford's family said: "Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother.

"He will be greatly missed by his family and friends."

The scene of the collision reopened at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Two cars and the lorry have been recovered and debris has been cleared.

The Major Collision Investigation team is urging witnesses to the collisions and motorists with relevant dashcam footage to email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12250006038.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

Emergency services attend the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Most

Six killed in restaurant fire in Czech Republic

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is scramble to ease market turmoil.

Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die

Live
The fires continue to rage on

LIVE: Fears grow as strong winds to spell more disaster in LA - and fire deaths rise to 16

LA death toll rises to 16

LA death toll rises to 16 as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq

Kemi Badenoch calls for Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Sadiq due to corruption accusations

Nearly 1,000 prison inmates have been working as firefighters to contain the wildfires

13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Netanyahu to send Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

Two firefighters with their back to the camera watch as a plane dumps water on a burning landscape

Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as menacing winds forecast to return

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sign on a road to dissaude looters after residents fled from the Eaton fire in Altadena

LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained
People are asked not to make problems worse if visiting

Gritters blocked by '200 double parked cars' in Peak District

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest over his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party

Nigel Farage hits back at 'rogue branch' after 10 Reform councillors quit in protest over 'autocratic' leadership
Lee, left, has been dating Steven Gerrard' daughter Lily-Ella since 2019. Lily-Ella announced her pregnancy last week.

Steven Gerrard treats jailed gangster's son having baby with his daughter ‘just like anyone else’
Mandy said that "everyone [she knows] lost everything" in the wildfires which are sweeping across LA

Mandy Moore tells critics to 'Kindly F OFF' after being slammed for sharing her in-laws' Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser
The devastation of the Palisades fire

Los Angeles families return to search the ruins of their homes for memories

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

The second pair were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

Illegally-released lynx dies after being captured in Scottish Highlands - as fears grow over 'rogue rewilding'
Fresh evacuation orders were issued overnight as the deadly blaze continues to sweep through Los Angeles, with smoke from the fires posing a health emergency.

LA wildfires blaze on as evacuation orders continue with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears
Police clear a blockade at a demonstration

Protests at far-right party’s conference as Germany’s election campaign warms up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News