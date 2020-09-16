Police officer 'will be missed by many' after tragic motorbike crash

16 September 2020, 20:41

Tributes have been paid to police officer Chris Miller who died in a motorbike crash
Tributes have been paid to police officer Chris Miller who died in a motorbike crash. Picture: Police Federation

By Ewan Quayle

Tributes have been paid to an "excellent and highly skilled" police officer killed in a motorbike crash on his way to work.

Metropolitan Police constable Chris Miller died in the incident on Woodford New Road, Redbridge, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Force chief Dame Cressida Dick said the officer, most recently based in Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection, would be "missed by many".

The 35-year-old's death follows warnings over the number of police officers killed in road accidents when commuting.

Earlier this month, a national police safety review in England and Wales showed that of 92 officers who died between 2008 and 2019, 39 were killed in road accidents while travelling to or from work.

The National Police Chiefs' Council has commissioned research including whether the trend is linked to shift work.

The officer belonged to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection part of the Metropolitan Police
The officer belonged to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection part of the Metropolitan Police. Picture: PA Images

Paying tribute to the officer, Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida said: "I am very saddened to hear of the death of Chris Miller. Chris was an excellent and highly skilled police officer.

"He will be missed by many, especially those based at Ilford and Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection.

"My thoughts are particularly with Chris's family and friends. The Met will remember Chris and his contribution to policing London."

PC Miller joined the force in 2015 and had been working in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command since November 2019.

Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection commander Jane Johnson added: "Chris was a police officer, a fitness fanatic and a motorcycle enthusiast.

"He joined the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command last year and made an instant impact on those around him.

"He was committed to serving the people of London and latterly Parliament and the diplomatic community.

"Chris had a strong sense of duty and was a loved and valued member of his team. He will be missed."

An investigation has been launched into the crash, and the force said the circumstances are yet to be established.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick
Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick. Picture: PA Images

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: "This is tragic news. We are always devastated when we lose a member of the Metropolitan Police family.

"Our thoughts go out to all Chris's family, friends and close colleagues at this time."

Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, John Apter, said: "Such sad news, thoughts are with Chris's family and friends."

Detective constable Dustin Irribarren who is leading the investigation into the accident, thanks members of the public who tried to help Mr Miller and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "I am urging anyone who was in the vicinity of the incident at that time to please check your dash-cam footage.

"If you have any footage of this incident, or saw what happened, please get in touch and help us piece together what happened."

Anyone with footage or information is being asked call police on 020 8597 4874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD 983/15 Sept.

