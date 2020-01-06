Police officer seriously injured after being hit by car in Chigwell

The officer was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday. Picture: Met Police

A police officer was seriously injured in a hit-and-run while on duty in east London.

The officer was hit by a grey Mini Cooper at around 12.10am on Monday in Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, London.

The policeman, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that hit the officer, which was on false '67' year plates, was later found abandoned in Woolhampton Way.

Police are carrying out a search for the driver and have released an image of the suspect vehicle as they appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Jose-Paulo Qureshi said: “The officer was simply doing his duty when he was struck by the vehicle and was seriously injured – he’s lucky not to have been killed.

“The suspects fled the scene, despite knowing they had hit an officer, leaving him seriously injured in the road. We are working around the clock to find the people responsible. I would appeal to those who were involved to do the right thing and hand yourself in."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8597 4874, police on 101 quoting CAD 0043/6JAN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.