Police officer stabbed several times during lunchtime welfare check

15 October 2020, 19:52 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 20:15

A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton
A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed several times while performing a lunchtime welfare check in Southampton.

Hampshire Police said the officer's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

He was assaulted while attending a concern for welfare call of a man who was living at an address on Portswood Road, Southampton.

The stabbing took place shortly after midday on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man from Southampton has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The policeman's family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Police said it does not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said: “Our thoughts are very much with the officer and his family at this time.

“We have a man in custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and we progressing the investigation, carrying out enquiries, conducting house-to-house visits and scoping CCTV opportunities.

“At the same time, we are providing support to the officer’s family and his colleagues following this incident.

“I would like to reassure you that there we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”

A force spokesman said: "The officer was deployed to check on the welfare of a man living at an address on Portswood Road just after midday today (Thursday 15 October).

"The officer attending was then stabbed several times. His injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

"His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A 51-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing."

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call 101 and quote 44200400513.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgium Royal Family

Belgian King Philippe finally meets half sister

Sir Lindsay Hoyle will ban the sale of alcohol in Commons bars from Saturday

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle bans sale of alcohol in Commons bars
Election 2020 Trump

Trump takes swipe at disease expert Fauci over mask guidance

MobilityX conference

German water firm pulls plug on Tesla over unpaid bills

A Broadway sign in New York City (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Jagged Little Pill given 15 Tony Award nominations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Oliver Hoslet/AP)

Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?
Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's statement today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester
Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy

Labour MP unable to answer questions on party's lockdown policy
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over logic of three tier system as cases surge
Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment

Crying cancer patient fears Covid rules will prevent her getting treatment
Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of 'horrendous' financial woes during Covid crisis

Brewery owner tells James O'Brien of how Covid is 'crushing' his business
NUS questions legality of plan for pre-Christmas Covid lockdown for English universities

NUS questions legality of pre-Christmas Covid lockdown plan for English universities

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London