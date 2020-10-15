Police officer stabbed several times during lunchtime welfare check

A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed several times while performing a lunchtime welfare check in Southampton.

Hampshire Police said the officer's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

He was assaulted while attending a concern for welfare call of a man who was living at an address on Portswood Road, Southampton.

The stabbing took place shortly after midday on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man from Southampton has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The policeman's family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Police said it does not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said: “Our thoughts are very much with the officer and his family at this time.

“We have a man in custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and we progressing the investigation, carrying out enquiries, conducting house-to-house visits and scoping CCTV opportunities.

“At the same time, we are providing support to the officer’s family and his colleagues following this incident.

“I would like to reassure you that there we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”

A force spokesman said: "The officer was deployed to check on the welfare of a man living at an address on Portswood Road just after midday today (Thursday 15 October).

"The officer attending was then stabbed several times. His injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

"His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A 51-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing."

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call 101 and quote 44200400513.