Police officer told domestic abuse victim she was ‘fit’ to ‘boost her confidence’

Police constable Colin Noble. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A married police officer who told a domestic abuse victim she was "fit" has claimed he was "merely boosting her confidence", a disciplinary tribunal has heard.

Pc Colin Noble, of West Midlands Police, was secretly recorded by one of four female complainants, while at her home.

He was recorded telling her: "I'm not supposed to be chatting you up, I'm supposed to be working” and added "we could be good together”.

On the recordings Noble was heard telling Miss X: "If I did anything with you it would have to be on the down-low, because we're not supposed to.

"You know that teacher-pupil relationship that you're not supposed to have? Goes for us as well."

The disciplinary panel heard claims that Pc Noble adopted a "predatory approach" to several female victims of crime.

A covert recording by one complainant, known as Miss X, later led to his criminal trial at Birmingham Crown Court in 2019, in which he was acquitted of misconduct in a public office.

He is now facing allegations based on claims from four women, including Miss X, at an internal force disciplinary panel.

Noble has said: "I was merely boosting her confidence; that she was good looking, that she was attractive.

"At no time was I saying (that) to get my leg over.

"I just merely trying to say, 'you're an attractive person, you can do better - this is what you should be doing'."

Barney Branston, putting the claims to Noble on behalf of the appropriate authority in the hearing at West Midlands' Police headquarters on Thursday, said: “Officer, you were absolutely trying it on with this young woman weren't you?"

Noble replied: "I was just trying to put her at ease."

The hearing is still underway and looking into allegations against the officer of 20 years' service.

The constable also said a remark caught on tape that Miss X should "unbutton" her shirt, was in fact directed to a child in the room with the adults at the time, who was playing with a doll's clothing.

The tribunal has previously heard from the complainants, one of whom, Miss A, told the hearing that Noble turned up at her house unannounced up to 30 times, telling her she was "too pretty" for her boyfriend.

Another, Miss B, claimed Noble called her three times to try to arrange to meet at her home, alone, and came across as "too pushy", adding he "just wouldn't lay off".

When Noble was asked about "similarities" between some of the allegations, Mr Branston asked: "This is your style, isn't it?"

He added: "This is your deliberate technique and this is nothing more than your opportunity and predatory approach to take advantage of vulnerable women?"

Noble replied: "That's incorrect."