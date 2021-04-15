Police officer told domestic abuse victim she was ‘fit’ to ‘boost her confidence’

15 April 2021, 20:48

Police constable Colin Noble
Police constable Colin Noble. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A married police officer who told a domestic abuse victim she was "fit" has claimed he was "merely boosting her confidence", a disciplinary tribunal has heard.

Pc Colin Noble, of West Midlands Police, was secretly recorded by one of four female complainants, while at her home.

He was recorded telling her: "I'm not supposed to be chatting you up, I'm supposed to be working” and added "we could be good together”.

On the recordings Noble was heard telling Miss X: "If I did anything with you it would have to be on the down-low, because we're not supposed to.

"You know that teacher-pupil relationship that you're not supposed to have? Goes for us as well."

The disciplinary panel heard claims that Pc Noble adopted a "predatory approach" to several female victims of crime.

A covert recording by one complainant, known as Miss X, later led to his criminal trial at Birmingham Crown Court in 2019, in which he was acquitted of misconduct in a public office.

He is now facing allegations based on claims from four women, including Miss X, at an internal force disciplinary panel.

Noble has said: "I was merely boosting her confidence; that she was good looking, that she was attractive.

"At no time was I saying (that) to get my leg over.

"I just merely trying to say, 'you're an attractive person, you can do better - this is what you should be doing'."

Barney Branston, putting the claims to Noble on behalf of the appropriate authority in the hearing at West Midlands' Police headquarters on Thursday, said: “Officer, you were absolutely trying it on with this young woman weren't you?"

Noble replied: "I was just trying to put her at ease."

READ MORE: Police officer in hospital following hit and run in North London

The hearing is still underway and looking into allegations against the officer of 20 years' service.

The constable also said a remark caught on tape that Miss X should "unbutton" her shirt, was in fact directed to a child in the room with the adults at the time, who was playing with a doll's clothing.

The tribunal has previously heard from the complainants, one of whom, Miss A, told the hearing that Noble turned up at her house unannounced up to 30 times, telling her she was "too pretty" for her boyfriend.

Another, Miss B, claimed Noble called her three times to try to arrange to meet at her home, alone, and came across as "too pushy", adding he "just wouldn't lay off".

When Noble was asked about "similarities" between some of the allegations, Mr Branston asked: "This is your style, isn't it?"

He added: "This is your deliberate technique and this is nothing more than your opportunity and predatory approach to take advantage of vulnerable women?"

Noble replied: "That's incorrect."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Naisha Wright, aunt of the deceased Daunte Wright, holds up images depicting X26P Taser and a Glock 17 handgun (John Minchillo/AP)

Daunte Wright’s family demands more serious charges against US ex-police officer
Roberto Benigni poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Roberto Benigni to get lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival
The US Supreme Court (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Democrats propose measure to expand US Supreme Court to 13 judges
R Kelly during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago (Antonio Perez/AP)

R Kelly to be transferred to New York ahead of ‘sex crimes’ trial in summer
Nicola Sturgeon receives her first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine

Nicola Sturgeon ‘quite emotional’ after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine
Dominic Raab has accused Russian intelligence of being behind a major cyber attack

Suspected Russian hacking operation 'affected British groups'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Shelagh Fogarty shocked as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London