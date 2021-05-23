Police Officer who assaulted partner sacked from force

By Kate Buck

A police officer has been sacked after he was convicted of domestic assault against his partner after spending the afternoon drinking in a pub.

PC James Russell was dismissed by Surrey Police after the force found him guilty of gross misconduct by breaching standards of professional behaviour and having displayed discreditable conduct in relation to the attack.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of a charge of assault following a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in relation to the incident in Surbiton in July 2020. He was fined £959.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "The court heard how Russell had become involved in an argument with his partner after he had spent the afternoon of 22 July 2020 drinking at a public house in Maple Road, Surbiton.

"The argument escalated and a number of members of the public witnessed Russell assaulting the victim. The incident was also captured on CCTV.

"Russell was arrested at the scene by the Metropolitan Police and subsequently summonsed to court following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. Russell was suspended from duties following his arrest."

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Alison Barlow said: "Violent behaviour of any nature will not be condoned, least of all by our own police officers, who play a vital role in building and maintaining trust and confidence in our local communities."