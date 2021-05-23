Police Officer who assaulted partner sacked from force

23 May 2021, 13:36

A police officer has been kicked out of Surrey Police after beating his partner
A police officer has been kicked out of Surrey Police after beating his partner. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A police officer has been sacked after he was convicted of domestic assault against his partner after spending the afternoon drinking in a pub.

PC James Russell was dismissed by Surrey Police after the force found him guilty of gross misconduct by breaching standards of professional behaviour and having displayed discreditable conduct in relation to the attack.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of a charge of assault following a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in relation to the incident in Surbiton in July 2020. He was fined £959.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "The court heard how Russell had become involved in an argument with his partner after he had spent the afternoon of 22 July 2020 drinking at a public house in Maple Road, Surbiton.

"The argument escalated and a number of members of the public witnessed Russell assaulting the victim. The incident was also captured on CCTV.

"Russell was arrested at the scene by the Metropolitan Police and subsequently summonsed to court following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. Russell was suspended from duties following his arrest."

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Alison Barlow said: "Violent behaviour of any nature will not be condoned, least of all by our own police officers, who play a vital role in building and maintaining trust and confidence in our local communities."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Cable Car Deaths

Nine dead and two children in hospital after cable car accident in Italy
The Zhurong rover

China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet

Travel stock

UK tourists may face stricter rules in France due to Indian variant – minister
Nine people have died after a cable car crash in Northern Italy

Nine dead after cable car crash in Italy

Italy Cable Car Deaths

Nine dead after cable car plunges to ground in northern Italy
Members of the band Maneskin with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam

Italy hails Rome band Maneskin after Eurovision victory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Government has 'hung veterans out to dry', says ex-SAS soldier

The Government has 'hung veterans out to dry', says ex-SAS soldier
Father's harrowing story highlights need to allow men space to grieve

Father's harrowing story highlights need to allow men space to grieve
Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state

David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state
'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London