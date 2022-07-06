Watch the moment police dressed as builders arrest suspect during covert operation

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment officers from Greater Manchester Police dressed as builders arrested a suspect at Salford University.

Officers from GMP Salford's South East neighbourhood team took part in a covert operation, alongside campus security staff, to disrupt gang-related crime.

As part of Operation Sycamore, a force-wide operation to tackle violent crime, officers arrested two males on suspicion of drug offences, possession of a bladed article and driving offences.

A knife, suspected drugs and cash were also seized.

Sergeant Matthew Atherton, of GMP Salford's South East Neighbourhood Team, said: "The arrests made at the university campus are just one example of our proactive response gang-related crime in our communities.

"Fighting drug and knife crime remains a top priority for us, to ensure that Salford is safe for all who live and work here.

"We will continue to work closely with the security staff at the University, monitor the situation and take action accordingly."

A spokesperson for Salford University said: "Salford University, like other campuses has sadly seen an increase in the use of e-motorbikes by gangs involved in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

"It has caused worry and concern to our students and the wider Salford community.

"We have a great relationship with our local police team and working together with them for an operation on the campus was planned and implemented carefully.

"It was a great bit of policing and really proved our joint commitment to keep the campus and community safe."