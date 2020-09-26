Police officers injured clearing anti-lockdown rally from Trafalgar Square

Thousands of people joined the rally in Trafalgar Square. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Several police officers have been injured while dispersing a large crowd protesting in central London against lockdown measures, the force has said.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon to participate in a "we do not consent" rally against coronavirus restrictions - but ultimately resulted in police clearing the crowds for violating social distancing rules.

In a statement, the Met said its officers had been injured while "engaging with people" as they tried to move the protest from the square.

The statement added: "Crowds in Trafalgar Square have not complied with conditions of their risk assessment and are putting people in danger of transmitting the virus.

READ MORE: NHS Covid-19 app can't process thousands of test results

Injuries were reported as police clashed with the crowd. Picture: PA

"This has voided their risk assessment and we have informed the event organisers they are no longer exempt from the regulations.

"We are now asking those in Trafalgar Square to leave.

"Officers will be engaging with crowds and informing them of this development.

"By leaving now, you can keep yourself safe and avoid and enforcement action being taken by officers."

READ MORE: Quarter of UK population living under extra Covid restrictions

Water was thrown at police, who responded with batons. Picture: PA

At least three protesters and one officer was spotted being treated by medical staff on location as bottles were thrown at police, and officers responded by using their batons - leaving some with visible injuries.

Penning some protesters in, the crowd shouted for the officers to "pick your side" as the sound equipment was removed and some people were led away in handcuffs.

READ MORE: Mark Drakeford criticises Boris Johnson for lack of meetings with devolved leaders

One demonstrator was physically carried away from the scene by officers, while another was searched and had his makeshift riot shield confiscated.

The protest on Saturday comes a week after another event in which a "small minority" targeted police and left more than a dozen officers injured. At least 32 arrests were made.

READ MORE: University of Glasgow gives students four-week rent rebate amid Covid crisis

Bottles were thrown as police penned in the crowd. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Hundreds of thousands of people in China given Covid-19 vaccine

Protests are currently exempt from the rule of six in England as long as organisers submit a risk assessment and vow to stick to social distancing rules.

According to the Met, some organisers had followed the rules, but warned to others who had not to expect officers to "increase their engagement and encourage attendees to disperse".

It added that enforcement "remains a last resort but will be undertaken if required."