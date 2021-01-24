Party-goers hide in cupboard during Covid-19 police raid on student halls

24 January 2021, 11:57

Police issued multiple fines as they carried out a raid on the party in student halls
Police issued multiple fines as they carried out a raid on the party in student halls. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

Police called to reports of Covid-19 rule breaches at a party in student halls in Birmingham found revellers cowering in cupboards when they carried out a raid.

West Midlands Police said around 50 fines were issued after they attended the party at halls in Lower Loveday Street just after midnight last night.

Police said that the party-goers had travelled from, Newcastle, Nottingham and London to attend and that one officer was assaulted as a student made off from the scene.

Inspector Steve Barnes, leading last night’s operation said: “People are dying and we have to prevent the spread of this virus.

“We understand that young people are frustrated at not being able to enjoy themselves and I do feel their pain, but we have to stick to the rules so that we can get back to some sort of normality sooner rather than later.

The force issued a total of 32 separate incidents and issued a total of 58 £200 fines and five £1,000 fines. They also broke up a party on Soho Road where shop owners had set up a sound system and were eating and drinking.

“The vast majority of people are sticking to the rules and therefore helping to reduce the infection rate. Let us not be disheartened by the few who choose to do otherwise,” Insp. Barnes added.

