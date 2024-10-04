Police planning ‘significant’ operation ahead of October 7 attacks anniversary

Pro-Palestinian Activists Stage Protest Marches In The UK London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

London’s police have put in place a “significant operation” in response to planned protests and memorial events to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands are expected to attend a demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Saturday, beginning at Russell Square before marching to Whitehall.

A counter-protest, organised by Stop The Hate, will also take place.

The following afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.

Read more: President Joe Biden says Israel has not concluded response to Iran's missile strike

The Met have said they are unaware of any protests planned for Monday, the official anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests "without fear or favour".

"Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago," he said.

Pro-Palestinian Protest Groups Call For An Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza. Picture: Getty

"We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality.

"We recognise that as we go into this weekend, so close to the anniversary of October 7th, emotions will be heightened and fears about safety and security understandably increased.

"Officers have been in regular contact with event organisers. We have detailed plans in place to ensure the safety of those attending and to be able to respond to any incidents or offences.

"We are also working closely with key partners in communities to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas where we know fears are heightened.

People hold up posters of the kidnapped as they take part in a vigil to remember the victims of the Hamas attack on October 7. Picture: Getty

"I would urge anyone who sees or hears something suspicious, no matter how small, to tell us. Call 101, or 999 in an emergency. If you are at an event and there are officers there, please raise your concerns with them. They are there to help, to reassure and to keep you safe."

More than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed on 7 October, while 250 more were taken hostage.

In the wake of Hamas’ attack, Israel has undertaken a brutal campaign in Gaza.

More than 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority civilians.

This represents one in 55 of the pre-war Gazan population.