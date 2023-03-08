Police probe caravan park 'altercation' just hours before Cardiff car crash that left three dead and two critical

8 March 2023, 19:18 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 20:00

Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly erupted just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition.
Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly erupted just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition. Picture: Alamy / social media / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly broke out just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition.

The altercation, the details of which haven't been made clear, is said to have happened at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl, where the five friends travelled 40 miles to after a night out in Newport on last Friday night.

It's understood the group dropped off a sixth passenger, an unnamed man, at his home in Cardiff after leaving the site.

Shortly after, the vehicle left the A48(M) in the St Mellons area, and veered into trees.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the crash, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Read more: Survivor of Wales horror crash that killed three 'left lying next to friends' bodies calling for help for two days'

Read more: Newport horror crash survivor 'left hanging' in car wreckage for 2 days is 'unrecognisable', mother says

Aerial view of Trecco Bay holiday caravan park in South Wales (stock image)
Aerial view of Trecco Bay holiday caravan park in South Wales (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Ms Russon and Mr Loughlin were found alive having spent two days in the car seriously injured next to their friends’ bodies.

South Wales Police have now confirmed to The Mirror that it is probing the alleged caravan park altercation as well as reports of a sixth passenger.

A spokesperson for the force added: "While that investigation is ongoing we will not be commenting further."

Eve Smith (pictured), Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne died in the crash.
Eve Smith (pictured), Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne died in the crash. Picture: Social media

It is not known why they travelled to the caravan site, though it's believed that Mr Loughlin's family has a caravan there.

A friend who helped in the search after the group went missing wrote on social media: "There was an altercation at the caravan site where the security guards last saw them.

"Not sure what the altercation was but the security said they all jumped into this car."

Darcy Ross
Darcy Ross. Picture: Social media

A spokesperson for Park Dean Resorts, which runs the caravan park, told The Mirror it is unable to comment due to the ongoing police probe.

The claims come as hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the victims on Tuesday night.

Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered at the scene, as mourners held up flares and lit candles for the victims.

Rafel Jeanne
Rafel Jeanne. Picture: Social media

Part of the A48 was closed so that crowds could congregate.

Speaking to Sky News at the vigil, Rafel's sister Ffion Actie said she feels "disappointed" police didn't act sooner.

"I heard the girls' mums had contacted (police) but it had taken several hours (to respond)," she said.

"I feel they should have acted straight away."

Shane Loughlin
Shane Loughlin. Picture: Social media

She added: "I like to think that if (police) got there sooner, it would have been a different outcome."

Questions have been asked about why it took police so long to find the car, and Sophie Russon's mother claimed police told her to "stop calling" while she drove around South Wales looking for her daughter after the group went missing.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred the matter to the Independent Office For Police conduct.

Shortly before the vigil began, the IOPC announced it had launched a formal investigation into the police response.

Its director David Ford said: “My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and indeed to the many people who have been affected by this incident.

Sophie Russon
Sophie Russon. Picture: Social media

"After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures. Our investigation is at a very early stage.

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role ,and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder

'Gunman' accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel was 'thwarted in bid to kill intended target as he was shopping'

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police to be investigated after fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Exclusive
Former anti-slavery commissioner Dame Sara Thornton tells Andrew Marr she has ‘grave concerns’ over the government’s new immigration legislation

Asylum law ‘puts UK with group of countries that don't want to uphold human rights', ex anti-slavery commissioner says

The Restaurant Group (TRG) has cautioned over job losses after revealing plans to shut around 35 restaurants

Wagamama and Frankie and Benny's owner to close 35 restaurants in bid to boost earnings

Rightmove's most viewed homes for sale includes Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovated Italian property

Britain's most viewed homes: From a luxury £5m Yorkshire mansion to Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovated Italy home

Epps Gun Seized Indianapolis Airport

Actor Mike Epps found with loaded gun in hand luggage at US airport

France International Women’s Day

Thousands march against French pension reforms on International Women’s Day

The Princess of Wales was seen sporting combat gear on Wednesday as she visited the Irish Guards for the first time since becoming their honorary colonel.

Kate dons combat gear as she visits Irish Guards for first time since becoming their colonel

Emma Parker was jailed for a year

Drug addict goaded into cutting up and eating pet hamster 'Mr Nibbles' while still alive jailed for a year

A "game changing" weight-loss jab used by celebrities is to be made available through the NHS for certain people living with obesity, amid warnings that the drug is not a "quick fix".

‘Game-changing’ weight-loss jab favoured by celebs like Elon Musk to be available on NHS

Leo Varadkar has backed the constitutional change

Ireland to vote on removing reference to 'women working in the home' being 'essential for common good' from constitution

Charles Bronson

Charles Bronson has PTSD after 'brutal and unacceptable' treatment behind bars, says psychologist

Odin inscription

Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in unearthed Viking treasure

First Lady in Ukraine

First lady Olena Zelenska tells UAE Ukraine will remain defiant

Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government's new migrant policy were "irresponsible".

Gary Lineker hits back after Suella Braverman brands his asylum policy remarks 'irresponsible'

Yemen flag blowing in the wind over nice blue sky background

14 women and children drowned in shipwreck off Yemen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lilibet has been christened in LA

Harry and Meghan christen daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in LA ceremony - but royals didn’t come
Suella Braverman has been criticised for comments about the civil service

Backlash to 'cowardly' Suella Braverman after she blames 'activist blob' civil servants for 'blocking small boats plan'
Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

Tesla car sign

US investigates Tesla for steering wheels ‘that can fall off’

Suella Braverman

Who is Suella Braverman? Background, husband and children

The government's divisive migrant plans sparked a blazing row at PMQs

Furious PM blasts Starmer as 'lefty lawyer standing in our way' as he defends 'delusional' migrant plans at PMQs
Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

Kyle Walker is being investigated

Police probe footage of married Man City star Kyle Walker 'flashing in bar' on boozy night out
India Holi Festival

Indians celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

United Nations Nord Stream Sabotage

Germany cautious over Nord Stream pipeline attack reports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit