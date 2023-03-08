Police probe caravan park 'altercation' just hours before Cardiff car crash that left three dead and two critical

Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly erupted just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition. Picture: Alamy / social media / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Police are investigating a bust-up that reportedly broke out just hours before a fatal car crash in Cardiff which left three people dead and two others in a critical condition.

The altercation, the details of which haven't been made clear, is said to have happened at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl, where the five friends travelled 40 miles to after a night out in Newport on last Friday night.

It's understood the group dropped off a sixth passenger, an unnamed man, at his home in Cardiff after leaving the site.

Shortly after, the vehicle left the A48(M) in the St Mellons area, and veered into trees.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the crash, while Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Aerial view of Trecco Bay holiday caravan park in South Wales (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Ms Russon and Mr Loughlin were found alive having spent two days in the car seriously injured next to their friends’ bodies.

South Wales Police have now confirmed to The Mirror that it is probing the alleged caravan park altercation as well as reports of a sixth passenger.

A spokesperson for the force added: "While that investigation is ongoing we will not be commenting further."

Eve Smith (pictured), Darcy Ross, and Rafel Jeanne died in the crash. Picture: Social media

It is not known why they travelled to the caravan site, though it's believed that Mr Loughlin's family has a caravan there.

A friend who helped in the search after the group went missing wrote on social media: "There was an altercation at the caravan site where the security guards last saw them.

"Not sure what the altercation was but the security said they all jumped into this car."

Darcy Ross. Picture: Social media

A spokesperson for Park Dean Resorts, which runs the caravan park, told The Mirror it is unable to comment due to the ongoing police probe.

The claims come as hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the victims on Tuesday night.

Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered at the scene, as mourners held up flares and lit candles for the victims.

Rafel Jeanne. Picture: Social media

Part of the A48 was closed so that crowds could congregate.

Speaking to Sky News at the vigil, Rafel's sister Ffion Actie said she feels "disappointed" police didn't act sooner.

"I heard the girls' mums had contacted (police) but it had taken several hours (to respond)," she said.

"I feel they should have acted straight away."

Shane Loughlin. Picture: Social media

She added: "I like to think that if (police) got there sooner, it would have been a different outcome."

Questions have been asked about why it took police so long to find the car, and Sophie Russon's mother claimed police told her to "stop calling" while she drove around South Wales looking for her daughter after the group went missing.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred the matter to the Independent Office For Police conduct.

Shortly before the vigil began, the IOPC announced it had launched a formal investigation into the police response.

Its director David Ford said: “My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and indeed to the many people who have been affected by this incident.

Sophie Russon. Picture: Social media

"After careful assessment of referrals from Gwent Police and South Wales Police we have decided to independently investigate how police responded to the missing person reports.

“We will be examining what information police had, the grading given to any risk assessments, and the steps taken by police to locate the missing people prior to the Volkswagen Tiguan being found just after midnight on Monday.

"We will also consider what communication took place between the two forces and whether police action was appropriate and followed relevant policy and procedures. Our investigation is at a very early stage.

“We will be contacting the families involved to express our sympathies, explain our role ,and set out how our investigation will progress.

"We are aware of the significant community concern about the tragic events that have unfolded and would like to assure everyone that we will conduct a thorough and timely investigation.”