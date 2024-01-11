Police probe 'dine-and-dashers' who 'left restaurant without paying £400 bill including oysters and roast beef'

The group were said to have ordered more than £400 of food. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A group of four women and eight children have been accused of dining on £400 worth of food at an Italian restaurant before fleeing and not paying the bill.

La Bella Vista, in east Sussex, warned small businesses in the area about the "despicable group" after they allegedly walked out without paying on Sunday.

The group were said to have dined on oysters, roast beef and pasta before making their quick escape.

Sussex Police have said they are investigating the incident, in which one staff member also reported being assaulted.

La Bella Vista posted on their Facebook page: "Warning to all small business owners!

"This despicable group brazenly walked into La Bella Vista this afternoon with their 8 children, ordered over £400 worth of food and drink and then refused to pay!

"The police managed to recover £60 for us, a mere drop in the ocean!

"This is the 3rd time we have been hit by groups like these in the last couple of months, so please be aware!"

Aldo Esposito, one of the owners of the restaurant, said the customers had allegedly found something in their food and complained.

"It was a very traumatic situation for us," Mr Esposito told the Mirror. "There were four ladies and eight children, and they had enjoyed their food until they pretended they had found something in the food.

"This was about halfway through the meal but they carried on eating."

He added: "I have never seen anything like it. It was disgraceful. They weren't watching the kids, who were causing havoc.

"They were screaming and shouting and the ladies did nothing."

The restaurant later shared an update thanking people for their support, saying: "In the midst of the whirlwind this week, we wanted to take a moment to express our genuine gratitude for the incredible support you've all shown us at La Bella Vista."

They added: "A big thank you to Sussex Police for attending so quickly and following up later this week.

"We look forward to a fantastic year, providing more delightful experiences and meals together!"

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are investigating a report of a group of people making off without payment from a restaurant in St Leonards.

"The group are alleged to have left La Bella Vista in Grand Parade around 5pm on Sunday 7 January without paying for their meal.

"A member of staff also reported being assaulted.

"Officers have attended the premises and engaged with staff and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with any information has been urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 748 of 07/01.