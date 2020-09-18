Police urge public to 'follow rules' ahead of weekend's bright and sunny weather

By Nick Hardinges

Police in the UK have urged Brits to comply with coronavirus measures ahead of a weekend of bright and sunny weather.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix of Kent Police reminded people that coronavirus remains "real and deadly threat" and that people must continue to act responsibly.

Ms Nix said officers will be present in greater numbers in "key areas" around Kent and added that enforcement would be used if necessary.

Her comments came as the Met Office forecast a weekend of "largely dry, bright and fine" weather, which could see the mercury hit 24C (75F).

This week, further lockdown measures were introduced in parts of northern England and the Midlands to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Liverpool, one of the cities affected, is set for highs of 19C (66F) on Saturday and Sunday while it will stay dry and bright. Parts of the North East, such as Newcastle, will also enjoy sunny but cooler conditions of around 15C (59F).

Ollie Claydon, a Met Office spokesperson, said the warm weekend temperatures would precede a more "unsettled" week of weather.

"We're in for a dry and fine evening on Saturday, with clear conditions for central parts of the UK and Northern Ireland," he said.

"There's a risk of showers but temperatures will stay high.

"But then a cold front from the north-west around lunchtime on Monday will herald the arrival of cooler, more unsettled weather next week."

Police forces in Dorset, where large crowds have repeatedly flocked to beaches to bask in the summer sun, have also warned that people who flout the new "rule of six" over the weekend may be subject to fines.

Speaking about Kent, Ms Nix said the county "has had a very good compliance rate" with regard to national health advice but that the risk of increasing infections "is too great to ignore".

"Kent Police officers continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the latest advice and enforcement will be used as a last resort," the assistant police chief said.

"There will be an increased presence in key locations around the county to ensure the current national advice is adhered to, such as preventing unlicensed music events and illegal gatherings.

"Officers will also continue to work with partner agencies such as local councils to make sure safety advice is respected in public spaces such as parks and beaches.

"Covid-19 remains a real and deadly threat and we all need to take responsibility for our actions in helping reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately save lives."

