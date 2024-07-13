Police raid suspected XL Bully farm and arrest man as 13 dogs seized inside house with children

Police have raided a suspected Essex puppy farm in a suburban house where 13 dogs have been seized. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Police have raided a suspected Essex puppy farm in a suburban house where 13 dogs have been seized.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Of the 13 dogs taken in by Essex Police, eight were young puppies.

The dogs have been taken to kennels to determine their exact breed.

XL Bullies were banned by the previous Government.

Read More: Police defend shooting dead 'dangerously out of control' XL Bully in street saying it was 'last possible option'

Read More: 'Crisis point' prison conditions mean inmates released early ‘pose risk’ to public, watchdog warns

From February, it became a criminal offence to sell, abandon, give away or breed XL Bullies.

The new laws were brought in after the breed was responsible for a spate of attacks.

Essex Police raid the property in Colchester after a tip off from the RSPCA on Friday at 10am.

A 35-year-old man from Mile End was arrested.

Sergeant Rob Temme of Essex Police said: "This warrant was a multi-agency response following intelligence around illegal dog breeding, the possession of unregistered XL Bully dogs and concerns around the conditions at the address.

"We have worked closely with the RSPCA to ensure the welfare of these animals but also protect those living at the address, including children.

"This warrant was a last resort following attempts from Essex Police and the RSPCA to engage with the owner and ensure their safety.

"The dogs have now been safely removed from the property and put into kennels until their breed can be determined."