Exclusive

Police investigating cow ramming incident say they have visited 500 premises as probe continues five weeks on

25 July 2024, 08:02 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 08:11

Police rammed the cow
Police rammed the ten-month-old calf a number of times. Picture: Twitter

By Henry Riley, Freddie Hall, Kit Heren

Police investigating an incident in which a cow was rammed by officers in a car claim to have visited 500 premises, as the probe continues nearly five weeks on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beau Lucie, a ten-month-old calf, was hit twice by police in the Surrey town of Staines in June. It was said to have been on the loose for several hours and rammed a police car.

Footage of the incident went viral and sparked outrage, with then-leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer expressing concern, as well as then-Home Secretary James Cleverly.

The cow was left with a cut on its leg, as well as several other minor injuries, but was returned to its farm and has since been recovering.

Surrey Police launched an internal investigation into the incident, led by a senior officer who usually looks into murders. The officer who rammed the cow was taken off frontline duty.

Over a month after the incident, the force told LBC that they had gone house-to-house at 500 premises along the route the cow took to appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation.

Officers have contacted 75 witnesses and received 250 video clips.

Police said in a statement: "The investigation into the events of 15 June is being led by our Professional Standards Department and overseen by a Senior Investigating Officer from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team.

"As with all of our investigations, the thoroughness and integrity of the process is of the upmost importance.

"Due to the duration of the incident, and the route travelled, this is a significant undertaking.

"House-to house visits and letter drops are being carried out at 500 premises along the route to appeal for witnesses and information, as well as any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. This has already resulted in 75 witnesses being contacted and 250 clips of video footage being submitted, which are all being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

"This process will take time, and although we do not have immediate answers, we want to reassure the public that we are conducting a comprehensive investigation and looking at all avenues. We will also continue to provide updates to our website as, and when, we have them."

Warning: some readers may find the below footage disturbing

Footage shows one of the times Surrey Police ram escaped cow

Footage initially emerged of Surrey Police officers hitting the cow twice in a bid to restrain it before it was left wounded in a park for two hours.

In a later video posted to social media, the cow runs around a residential area of Staines before being hit by the car.

Sir Keir said he was "really shocked" by the incident, adding: "I think anybody who saw that footage would be shocked.:

The footage has sparked outrage
The footage has sparked outrage. Picture: Facebook/Twitter

Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said in June: "I fully appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure that it is thoroughly and diligently investigated."

"At this time, the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of these investigations," he added.

The owner of a cow also called for the officers involved to be fired.

Read more: New ‘heartbreaking’ videos show close up of ‘3rd or 4th attempt’ as police ram 4x4 into terrified cow

Escaped cow that was rammed by a police car is 'one of the worst cases of animal cruelty', says campaigner

Kate, the partner of the farmer who owns the cow, said: "Honestly, when I saw the video, I thought he should lose his job.

"I just thought it was disgusting, I couldn't believe it," she told Sky News.

"I don't know if it was his decision to drive at the animal or whether he was instructed to, but the police, when they got out of the car looked pretty agitated themselves."

She said it was a shame she hadn't been contacted by the police about the cow or called a vet to use a tranquiliser on it.

Kate said the cow "wasn't that out of control, just spooked".

She added: "I can only imagine the police that did it have no idea about farm animals.

Kate added that the cow may have escaped by swimming across a river next to the field it was grazing in.

Read more: Fury grows as shock footage shows police ramming escaped cow with squad car

Read more: Shock as police ram escaped cow on the street, as officers say it 'was hurt while being moved to safety'

She said the cow has now been seen by a vet and is eating and drinking again, but was "really agitated" and "really scared".

Police officers that rammed their car into an escaped cow 'need suspending', says caller

Emma Slawinski, RSPCA Director of Policy, said: "We would always recommend that, for example, police forces are trained in how to deal with animals and in fact I know that happens with a lot of particularly rural police forces. They're often in touch with farmers as well, of course, because farmers have big machinery, they might need to be moved or, you know, they tend to have good relationships with their local police force.

"So there may have been other options that could have been considered taking some expert advice, for example, but it's not really appropriate for me to comment because I don't know the circumstances here.

"All I can say from the video is that it is hugely distressing. It's horrible to watch and action does need to be taken, and it does appear to be a completely disproportionate reaction to what was happening."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bashar Assad shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Syrian leader Bashar Assad at the Kremlin

The Charlotte Dujardin video is difficult to watch, but using it to degrade the entire industry and its professionals is unwarranted.

'Cheer on the dancing horses': Team GB dressage deserves support - even after Dujardin video

Philippine-flagged motor tanker Terra Nova sinks in Manila Bay

Oil tanker sinks in Manila Bay, raising concerns about possible major spill

The two men in the video have spoken out

Man stamped on by police at Manchester airport breaks silence as lawyer says they will 'get justice'

The container was found in Rosehill Park, Sutton

'Human organs' found inside container at park as police launch urgent probe

A fire on the horizon seen from a road

Wildfire burns buildings in Canadian Rockies town of Jasper

Live
The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on Friday.

Paris Olympics LIVE: Team GB arrives in Paris ahead of Opening Ceremony

Dried mud and old trees

Slight temperature drop makes Tuesday the world’s second-hottest day

Daytime TV legend Nick Knowles has joined the Strictly line-up

DIY SOS start Nick Knowles, 61, joins Strictly Come Dancing contestant line-up

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of an Army officer in uniform near a barracks.

Man charged with attempted murder of senior Army officer after 'knife attack' outside Kent barracks

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

US politicians to form task force to investigate shooting at Trump rally

Election 2024 Biden

Biden uses Oval Office address to explain his decision to quit 2024 race

Election 2024 Trump

Trump labels Harris his ‘new victim to defeat’ after Biden withdrawal

Demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station after shocking footage emerged of a number of arrests at Manchester Airport

Hundreds of protesters gather outside police station after video shows officer kicking man in face at Manchester Airport

A double murder investigation has been launched after the deaths of two men

Four arrested in double murder investigation after two killed in e-bike collision

Kamala Harris will replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee

‘History is in your hands’: Joe Biden admits ‘it’s time for younger voices’ in historic Oval Office address

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Abbington quit the show in 2023, citing 'personal reasons'

Amanda Abbington compares Strictly to ‘the trenches’ and says she suffered ‘humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature’
Tom Tugendhat served as Security Minister in the last Tory Government

Tom Tugendhat ‘ready to leave ECHR’ if necessary as he becomes second Tory MP to launch leadership bid
The logo for CrowdStrike and a Spirit Airlines webpage (Richard Drew/AP)

CrowdStrike blames bug that led to global tech outage

Netanyahu has addressed the US Congress

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress as protests erupt on streets of Washington with five arrested
Netanyahu waves

Netanyahu vows to press on with war in Gaza until ‘total victory’

Andrew Tate in sunglasses and black top at the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania

Andrew Tate defamation case against trafficking accuser can go to trial – judge

Five people have been arrested inside the US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Five arrested in US Capitol building for attempting to disrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech
Tributes at the Supernova music festival in Israel

October 7 survivor recounts sexual assault by Hamas attackers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress tonight as he declared the "US and Israel must stand together."

Benjamin Netanyahu declares US and Israel 'must stand together' as he delivers speech to Congress
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Severodonetsk on July 12, 2022

Russia 'would have to lose over 1.5 million soldiers' to achieve Ukraine war goals, new head of British army claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits
Frogmore Cottage remains empty

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit