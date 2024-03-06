Police forced to ram electric Jaguar racing down motorway after brakes fail, with driver trapped inside

6 March 2024, 21:52

The aftermath of the incident
The aftermath of the incident. Picture: North West Motorway Police

By Kit Heren

Police had to ram an electric car to force it to stop as it tore down a motorway after its brakes failed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The runaway Jaguar I-Pace suffered an "electrical fault" on Wednesday as it travelled down the M62, and officers had to take drastic measures to bring it to a stop.

Officers from three separate forces brought the Jaguar to a halt by ramming it and trapping it between police cars.

Officers shut two lanes eastbound between Junction 11 and Junction 12 on the motorway near Manchester, causing major delays.

The lanes reopened later on Wednesday, with large tailbacks as a result of the delays.

Read more: Man 'kidnapped' by his own runaway electric car jumped red lights and roundabouts before ramming into police van

Read more: 'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead

A spokesperson for the police said earlier on Wednesday: "Police currently have a lane 3 and 4 closure on M62 EB J11 to 12.

"This is following the use of tactics to stop an electric vehicle with an electric fault where the driver was unable to brake.

"Motorway officers from Merseyside, Cheshire and GMP brought the vehicle to a safe stop.'

A Jaguar Land Rover spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident involving a Jaguar I-PACE on the M62 on the afternoon of March 6.

"An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident."

The Jaguar I-Pace is also used by the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the service said: "The two Jaguar iPaces that the Trust operates have now covered over 160,000 miles without incident and have proved to be exceptionally reliable.

"The iPace continues to be an excellent response vehicle for us and is popular with staff."

