Police release CCTV of mystery figures they want to trace after missing boy, 16, found dead in river

16 October 2024, 12:54

Jonty Evans was found unconscious in the River Weaver in Nantwich
Jonty Evans was found unconscious in the River Weaver in Nantwich. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police have released CCTV images of people they are trying to trace after a missing 16-year-old was found dead in a river.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonty Evans was found unconscious in the River Weaver in Nantwich on September 1 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was last seen alive in the early hours the previous morning walking along Waterlode in Nantwich before crossing the road and entering Mill Island.

Police have now issued CCTV of three people they are trying to locate who were in the area around that time.

Jonty, 16, was found unconscious in a river after going missing
Jonty, 16, was found unconscious in a river after going missing. Picture: Cheshire Police

Police want to trace a couple who were seen entering Mill Street at 12.53am - one minute before Jonty was last seen alive.

They also want to trace a man who left the park before walking towards Nantwich town centre at 12.59am.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault but have since been eliminated from the investigation.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "We believe that these people may hold crucial information and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we are looking to identify them.

Police issued CCTV of a couple they want to trace
Police issued CCTV of a couple they want to trace. Picture: Cheshire Police

"If you know the identity of any of these people, or have any information regarding them, please contact us.

"We would also like to appeal directly to the people pictured to get in touch."

Jonty's family have previously paid tribute to the teenager.

They said: "No words will ever describe the loss of our son. He was not only a son, but a friend and a brother.

Police also want to trace this man
Police also want to trace this man. Picture: Cheshire Police

"Jonty was compassionate, sensitive, brave and full of light, when he smiled it was as mountains smile to see the spring. His warm face greets me when I fall asleep and he's there the moment I wake up.

"You were ripped away from having a full and rich life and we were stolen the chance of ever having to see you grow old. This pain in our chests will never leave us and will forever be within our hearts because we love Jonty and that's something no one can take away from us.

"Tonight, and tomorrow and for the rest of our lives, we will look for you in the stars and through sunsets and remember who you were, until we meet again."

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML-1907900.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heavy winds are set to batter the u

Winds of up to 80mph set to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The gang has stolen up to £73,000 worth of goods

Romanian ‘champagne gang’ sweeps through Britain’s supermarkets stealing more than £70,000 worth of goods

Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption

Florida man charged after leaving his dog chained to fence post before Hurricane Milton - and has now given him up for adoption
Athif and Althaf Hussaindeen, 18, have been jailed over the fatal stabbing

Twins jailed after 16-year-old boy 'senselessly' stabbed to death during fight after school

Donald Trump will reportedly work a shift at McDonald's this week.

Donald Trump to work shift at McDonald's as he questions Kamala Harris' past job

Destiny Waugh, 19, admitted a charge of violent disorder

Beauty student who turned up to riot in a yellow dress to hand out eggs labelled 'extremely stupid' as she's sentenced

Traitors winner Harry Clark

Traitors winner Harry Clark 'axed from Celebrity SAS' after being caught lying during interrogation

Sara Sharif suffered at least '71 fresh injuries' court hears as the extent of the 10-year-old's injuries are revealed

Sara Sharif suffered at least '71 fresh injuries' court hears as pathologist describes extent of the 10-year-old's injuries
Annie Kilner is divorcing Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner files for divorce - after Lauryn Goodman affair scandal turned their relationship ‘ugly’

Three adults and one child were taken to hospital following a large fire in Newcastle

Boy, 7, dies and six in hospital after 'devastating explosion' destroys house in Newcastle

Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference at Wembley Stadium, London.

'Sorry for having a German passport' new England coach Thomas Tuchel jokes as he vows to bring success to Three Lions

Businessman and businesswoman ignoring each other,close-up

Not saying hello to a colleague could break employment law, judge rules

Murder investigation launched after disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago

Murder investigation launched following disappearance of eight-year-old boy from home seven weeks ago

Paul Lowe

Son of British war photographer charged with murder after he was fatally stabbed at popular hiking trail in California

Following a spike in illegal Channel crossings, the government has put a call out for further space in hotels to house migrants

Labour’s latest U-Turn: Migrant hotels to reopen - costing taxpayers £4m per day

Camille Gordon was stabbed to death in Soho in 2004

New images released 20 years after club hostess stabbed to death in Soho as police offer £20k reward for information

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS tape in Parliament Square after a serious accident.

Murder probe launched after man, 30, stabbed to death in broad daylight on Essex street

Return of the tube strikes: Rail unions announce co-ordinated action with Underground walkout set to cripple the capital

Return of the strikes: Rail unions announce co-ordinated action as London Underground walkout set to cripple the capital
'It’s about shortening death': Labour's Kim Leadbeater says MP's have a 'duty' to pass assisted dying bill

'Shortening death': MP behind assisted dying bill says politicians have a 'duty to give terminally ill a choice'
Jake E Lee and Red Dragon Cartel

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist shot multiple times while walking his dog in Vegas

Tributes have paid tribute to daredevil influencer Lewis Stevenson

Pictured: Daredevil British influencer who fell 630ft to death from bridge as grieving girlfriend speaks of 'nightmare'
Thomas Tuchel confirmed as England's new manager and will become Three Lions' third foreign coach

Thomas Tuchel confirmed as England's new manager and will become Three Lions' third foreign coach
The crash happened on the M6 northbound past Tebay Services

Five people killed - including two children - in horror motorway crash as third child left seriously injured
Commercial boats have continued to dump waste into the Thames, despite the new regulation

Fury as new Thames sewage dumping law ignored, with commercial boats continuing to pump waste into river
P Diddy aka Sean Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence with new Instagram post - from behind bars

David Cameron has opened up about the death of his son Ivan from a rare condition

David Cameron opens up on the death of his son aged 6 as he leads push for treatments for rare diseases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit