Police release CCTV of mystery figures they want to trace after missing boy, 16, found dead in river

Jonty Evans was found unconscious in the River Weaver in Nantwich. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police have released CCTV images of people they are trying to trace after a missing 16-year-old was found dead in a river.

Jonty Evans was found unconscious in the River Weaver in Nantwich on September 1 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was last seen alive in the early hours the previous morning walking along Waterlode in Nantwich before crossing the road and entering Mill Island.

Police have now issued CCTV of three people they are trying to locate who were in the area around that time.

Jonty, 16, was found unconscious in a river after going missing. Picture: Cheshire Police

Police want to trace a couple who were seen entering Mill Street at 12.53am - one minute before Jonty was last seen alive.

They also want to trace a man who left the park before walking towards Nantwich town centre at 12.59am.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault but have since been eliminated from the investigation.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "We believe that these people may hold crucial information and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we are looking to identify them.

Police issued CCTV of a couple they want to trace. Picture: Cheshire Police

"If you know the identity of any of these people, or have any information regarding them, please contact us.

"We would also like to appeal directly to the people pictured to get in touch."

Jonty's family have previously paid tribute to the teenager.

They said: "No words will ever describe the loss of our son. He was not only a son, but a friend and a brother.

Police also want to trace this man. Picture: Cheshire Police

"Jonty was compassionate, sensitive, brave and full of light, when he smiled it was as mountains smile to see the spring. His warm face greets me when I fall asleep and he's there the moment I wake up.

"You were ripped away from having a full and rich life and we were stolen the chance of ever having to see you grow old. This pain in our chests will never leave us and will forever be within our hearts because we love Jonty and that's something no one can take away from us.

"Tonight, and tomorrow and for the rest of our lives, we will look for you in the stars and through sunsets and remember who you were, until we meet again."

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML-1907900.