Police release footage of shocking moment man kicks dog in Suffolk as officers seek to identify him

Shocking footage released by police shows the moment a man kicked a dog that he was walking on a lead, as officers seek to identify him. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Chris Samuel

Shocking footage released by police shows the moment a man kicked a dog that he was walking on a lead, as officers seek to identify him.

The clip, which was captured on doorbell camera in Stowmarket, Suffolk, shows the man stumbling over the canine before kicking it at 7.48pm on March 3.

The recording captures the sound of the dog squealing after being kicked, before the man picks it up and carries on walking on the Northfield View estate.

Suffolk Police, which released the footage, are seeking to identify the man, who was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded jacket and shorts.

The dog, which has dark and light colouring, had a red jacket on.

The footage shows the man kicking the dog before picking it up and walking away. Picture: Suffolk Police

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 37/12976/23.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.