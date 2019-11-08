Police release the names of 39 people found dead in Essex lorry

Police release the names of 39 people found dead in Essex lorry. Picture: PA

The police have released the names and ages of the 39 Vietnamese people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, two of which were 15 years old.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were found in a container shipped from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays, Essex on 23 October.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, the senior officer in the inquiry, said: “This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.

“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families.

The coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray offered her deepest condolences to the family: "My thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The Vietnamese police have arrested eight people in relation to the case - they are suspected of participating in a people-smuggling ring between Vietnam and Britain.

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson of Armagh, Ireland was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering on 28 October at Chelmsford magistrates court.