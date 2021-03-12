Police renew appeal after robbery of pregnant woman who went on to suffer miscarriage

Police issued this e-fit of a man they want to trace after the attack. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information after a violent robbery of a pregnant woman who went on to suffer a miscarriage.

Police are still working to trace the attacker after the robbery on Wednesday, 29 July 2020.

The victim was waiting at a bus stop in Cambridge Park, Wanstead in London between around 2.30pm and 3pm.

She was on the phone to her mother when a man on a white bicycle rode towards her, from the direction of the Green Man roundabout.

As the man got level with the woman, he kicked her in the stomach and snatched her white iPhone X from her hand before riding off at speed towards Wanstead Tube station. The phone had a silver Swarovski case on the back.

The victim was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the attack, and she suffered a miscarriage a short time later, police said.

The suspect is described as mixed race, around 30 years old and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm. He was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag.

His bike was white and had no rear mud guard.

In November, detectives released an e-fit of a man they are keen to identify in connection with the robbery.

Detective Constable Lea Bethmann, from the East Area Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, issued an appeal for information today.

She said: “This is a particularly sad case that has had devastating life-changing consequences for the victim. Needless to say this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family and understandably she is still struggling following the attack.

“We are still tirelessly working to identify the person responsible for this heinous crime. I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit. I’d also like to make a direct appeal to the robber and urge them to do the right thing and come forward.

“I know that some time has passed since this incident but I would ask anyone who witnessed it or saw the man on the bike after robbery took place to get in touch. I’d also like to hear from anyone who was offered a white iPhone X, possibly still in the silver Swarovski case, after the attack.

"No matter how insignificant you may think your information is, it could be the missing piece to our investigation and help us to get some justice for the victim.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 and quote CAD 4366/29JULY2020.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.