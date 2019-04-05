Police Respond To Stabbing At Ilford Station

5 April 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 16:59

The scene outside Ilford station following a stabbing
The scene outside Ilford station following a stabbing. Picture: Twitter / @MrMShoaib

Police and ambulance crews have responded to ilford station following reports of a man in his 20s being stabbedman being stabbed.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, have responded to reports that a man had been attacked just outside Ilford station. His condition is not yet known.

A police spokesperson said that police were called at around 3:30pm on Friday, to reports of a stabbing on Cranbrook Road, Ilford.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering stab wounds.

Police and Ambulance staff deal with a stabbing at Ilford station
Police and Ambulance staff deal with a stabbing at Ilford station. Picture: Twitter / @MrMShoaib

One social media user said that she had seen a young man stabbed outside Ilford station. Another social media user pointed out that there were still flowers on the railings following a stabbing in the same area at the end of February.

Transport for London have said that the main entrance to Ilford station is currently closed. Commuters are advised to use the York Road entrance to access the station.

The A123 Cranbrook Road, is also closed at the junction of Station Road.

