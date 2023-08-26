Police officer £50,000 reward for help locating body of missing mum 'murdered for relationship'

Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived in the UK in November 2018 as refugees. Picture: Handout

By Adam Solomons

Police are offering a £50,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of a missing mother feared to have been murdered after a secret relationship.

Hadir Al-Enezi was last seen in 2019, having arrived in the UK with her daughter in November 2018.

Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team fear she was murdered by an ex-partner for having a relationship with someone who was not the father of her child.

Authorities hope to find answers for her young daughter, vowing that "the investigation isn't going away".

Members of the Bidoon Arab minority in Kuwait, Ms Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived in the UK as refugees.

An anonymous phone call to police from a refugee camp in Greece reportedly urged police to search a Manchester address where they lived.

Although her daughter was found soon later in London, Ms Al-Enezi has never been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson said police are working on the theory that she was murdered in a targeted attack.

She said: “We need to find answers for Hadir’s little girl and it is vital that anyone with information or her whereabouts comes forward to police so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves.

“This investigation isn’t going away and we won’t stop."

GMP has directed members of the public to its major incident portal as well as Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.