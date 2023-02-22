Police say 'enquiries ongoing' after TV presenter Dan Walker hit by car while riding bike

Police have said they are making enquiries after TV presenter Dan Walker was knocked off his bike by a car on Monday. Picture: Twitter/@mrdanwalker

By Chris Samuel

Police have said they are making enquiries after TV presenter Dan Walker was knocked off his bike by a car on Monday.

Following the incident, the 45-year-old former BBC presenter tweeted shared a series of images of his bloodied and bruised face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

Walker, who left the BBC to join 5 News on Channel 5 last year, was hit by a car while cycling on a road in central Sheffield, leaving his face swollen but seemingly without any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said: "No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing".

It comes as dashcam footage showing the moment of the collision was shared by The Sun.

In the video, Walker is seen cycling on his bike before appearing to be hit by the front left-hand side of the car before falling to the ground.

The driver whose dashcam captured the incident told the outlet: "I looked in my mirror and saw him roll across the road after he'd been hit.

"It was quite shocking - certainly something you don't see every day. He's lucky to be alive."

Walker shared details about the incident on Monday, with pictures of his bloodied face in an ambulance.

He wrote: "Bit of an accident this morning (Monday).

"Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken.

"Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene."

Blown away by all the lovely messages. Thank you.



Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but - amazingly - nothing broken.



Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me

1/3 pic.twitter.com/uTx4qhuLD9 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 20, 2023

Later, Walker provided a further update saying the helmet he was wearing saved his life.

Walker, who left the BBC to join Channel 5 last year, warned other cyclists to "get one on your head".

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust told Sky News: "Our staff do an amazing job every day helping thousands of patients.

"We are very proud of the care they provide and would like to send our best wishes to Dan Walker for a speedy recovery."