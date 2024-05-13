Exclusive

'I can't rule it out': Police chief admits possibility of 'another Wayne Couzens' in UK's second biggest force

13 May 2024, 06:49

Jo Farrell said she couldn't rule out the possibility of there being another Wayne Couzens in Police Scotland ranks
Jo Farrell said she couldn't rule out the possibility of there being another Wayne Couzens in Police Scotland ranks. Picture: Alamy/Met Police
Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

A top police officer has told LBC that she can't rule out there being another Wayne Couzens within her ranks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Couzens was handed a whole life sentence in 2021 for abusing his powers as a then-Metropolitan Police Officer to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

And in her first interview with LBC since taking charge of Police Scotland in October, Jo Farrell was asked about the possibility of officers like him currently serving in what is the UK's second biggest force - and highlighted concerns about "corrupt officers" moving around "to evade capture".

She said: "I can't rule that out. (There's) 22,000 people.

"But we are committed to insuring that we maintain the highest standards.

Read more: Killer cop Wayne Couzens reported to police eight times prior to the killing of Sarah Everard

Read more: Chilling moment Sarah Everard detective found out that killer Wayne Couzens was a serving police officer

Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell
Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell. Picture: Alamy

"We vet people coming into the organisation. We expect a very high standard. And what I've seen in the last seven months is an increasing confidence and willingness for people to come forward and call out wrongdoing. That says to me they're confident they'll be believed and supported."

The convictions of both Couzens and David Carrick led to a nationwide check of all serving police officers in the UK.

Ms Farrell said that "didn't throw up anything of concern in Scotland" but didn't mean the force could afford to be "complacent".

"That check has been completed and gave us a really good bill of health.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens. Picture: Alamy

"There were some follow-up points that we wanted to make but it didn't throw up anything of concern here in Scotland.

"But that's not to say that we are in anyway complacent because I can think of examples where corrupt officers have moved around the United Kingdom in some respects you might say to evade capture.

"So it's important that we defend as one, so that service as a whole we can ensure we have people of the highest integrity".

The Chief Constable also took questions on other matters, including the investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

She said there was "no conspiracy" around Operation Branchform, which last month saw former Chief Executive Peter Murrell charged in connection with embezzlement of funds from the party.

Police officer: 'Special place in hell' for Carrick and Couzens

"In relation to the man that has been charged. I anticipate that in a matter of weeks the report will be submitted to the Crown.

"Policing is completely independent of politics. I'm really clear of my policing independence and I have every confidence that the teams that are investigating those allegations will do so objectively."

And Ms Farrell also spoke about enforcing new hate crime legislation which came into force in Scotland last month.

She said inaccurate claims shared on social media by high profile characters like Elon Musk - who reposted suggestions to his 180 million X followers that comedians were going to be targeted by police - had fueled "a frenzy".

"People thought it was appropriate to almost create this fear that suddenly policing was going to crackdown on free speech.

"That is not something Police Scotland would do.

"No doubt there was a frenzy created around it. And in those first weeks we were then dealing with the impact of that".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany is considering introducing conscription for all 18-year-olds. Pictured - Germany's defence minister Boris Pistorius

Germany 'considers conscripting all 18-year-olds' to boost numbers in the armed forces

People examine the damage at an area badly affected by a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia

More than 40 dead after flash floods on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island

Breaking
Police officers stand in sight of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the bell, Big Ben

Three men charged with spying and foreign interference for the Hong Kong intelligence service

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder.

Two teenagers charged with attempted murder after cyclist, 19, shot and stabbed in Dagenham

Susan Backlinie has died aged 77

Susan Backlinie, actress who played the iconic first victim in Jaws, dies aged 77

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia.

Teenager jailed for murder of British mum-of-two stabbed to death at home in Australia

Australia Plane

Plane touches down safely without landing gear

Steve Buscemi was assaulted, and police are looking for the attacker

Steve Buscemi left bloodied and bruised after being randomly punched in the face on the street, as police hunt thug

An Easyjet strike would cause chaos for passengers

Summer 'agony' for holidaymakers as major airline strike looms after 'pilots reject bumper pay rise'

Damien Bendall with his victims

Sleepover killer who murdered partner and three children 'attacks fellow inmate with hammer in prison workshop'

Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech

Britain entering ‘dangerous era': Rishi Sunak to warn of challenges ahead in landmark speech

Steve Buscemi Assaulted

Actor Steve Buscemi punched by man in New York

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Two arrested after Leeds United fan 'slashed in neck' outside EFL semi-final with victim 'lucky to be alive'

Spain Catalonia Election

Catalan pro-independence parties set to lose hold on power

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Demolition of collapsed Baltimore bridge delayed due to bad weather

Russia

Vladimir Putin proposes new defence minister as Ukraine fighting rages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed

Top Boy and Happy Valley win big at 2024 Bafta Television Awards - as The Crown leaves empty handed
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces

Putin fires his oldest friend: Russian defence minister ousted in major Kremlin reshuffle

Poland Shopping Center Fire

Vast Warsaw shopping centre destroyed by fire

Russia Military

Putin proposes removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu from his post

It comes as Norfolk Police noted additional police officers would be on duty at the game in Norwich on Sunday.

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final
Collapsed building

Thousands evacuated in path of renewed Russian ground offensive

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan watch dancing and basketball during Nigeria visit

The tragedy took place at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday, with the coastguard and ambulances attending the scene.

Horror jet-ski accident leaves one man dead following 'tragic' collision off British coast

Police 'make contact with Angela Rayner' as Labour deputy faces a quizzing over her two-homes row

Angela Rayner 'contacted by police' as Labour deputy faces quizzing over second home dispute
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Lagos

Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit gets underway

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a royal residence for his trip to the UK

King Charles 'offered Harry royal residence' for his UK visit but he 'turned it down' following snub
Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit