Police search for woman who 'sexually assaulted boy, 13, in Primark after winking at him'

Police are on the hunt for a woman after she sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Megan Hinton

Police are on the hunt for a "young woman" in fishnet tights after she allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark.

Officers have today released a CCTV image in a bid to catch the woman who inappropriately touched the young boy over his clothes after winking at him.

The woman, aged in her 20s or 30s, was pictured wearing red fishnets and a grey wig, and appeared to be holding a Primark bag.

Hampshire Constabulary said the attack took place at around 1.45pm in Primark in Above Bar Street, Southampton.

The force said in a statement on Friday: "On Friday, 25 February, we received a report that at around 1.45pm in Primark in Above Bar Street, a woman sexually assaulted the boy over his clothing and winked at him before walking away."

They are urging all witnesses of the assault, or anyone who thinks they know the suspect, to come forward with information.

A spokesperson continued: "We would like to speak to this woman in connection with an investigation into a report of sexual assault against a 13-year-old boy in Southampton.

"The woman is described as aged between 20 and 30 years.

"She was wearing red fishnet tights, a striped top and a grey wig when the incident occurred.

"Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area at this time that fits this description?

"Do you know the woman pictured?"

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online, quoting 44220078753.