Police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley release image in appeal for 'key' witness

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Chris Samuel

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.

The witness is a woman seen pushing a pram on the morning of Friday January 27, when Ms Bulley went missing.

“It is believed that the female in question may have walked along the river path during these times and so detectives want to speak to her and urge her to get in touch,” Lancashire police said.

Nicola Bulley vanished over a week ago while walking her dog alongside the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time.

Officers believe Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre while she was walking her dog.

But her friends and family have claimed that there is "no evidence whatsoever" behind the force's theory.

The female witness pictured was seen walking along Garstang Road / Blackpool Lane in the village of St Michael's, from the direction of Allotment Lane towards the Grapes pub, at around 8.22am.

Police have appealed for female potential witness (pictured) to get in contact. Picture: Lancashire Police

She's then seen walking on Allotment Lane towards Garstang Road just under 20 minutes later at 8.41am.

It's believed the potential witness could have walked along the river path during these times - with officers urging her to get in contact.

Police have asked anyone who was driving or cycling down Blackpool Lane / Garstang Lane on 27 January between 9am and 10am and has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Nicola Bulley vanished over a week ago while walking her dog alongside the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time. Picture: Lancashire Police

A spokesperson for the force added that it was crucial to gather as much footage as possible from the area on the morning of Ms Bulley's disappearance to "review every piece meticulously" and establish whether she can be seen.

"We know from the footage we are currently reviewing, that this is a busy road, particularly at that time in the morning," they added.

"There will be many people who were in that area at the time who may not think they can help, however we would urge you not to make that decision yourself and to come forward so we can have as much material as possible to assist the investigation."