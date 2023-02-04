Police searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley release image in appeal for 'key' witness

4 February 2023, 18:38 | Updated: 4 February 2023, 19:01

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.
Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Chris Samuel

Investigators searching for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have appealed for a “key witness" who they believe was in the area on the morning of her disappearance.

The witness is a woman seen pushing a pram on the morning of Friday January 27, when Ms Bulley went missing.

“It is believed that the female in question may have walked along the river path during these times and so detectives want to speak to her and urge her to get in touch,” Lancashire police said.

Nicola Bulley vanished over a week ago while walking her dog alongside the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time.

Officers believe Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre while she was walking her dog.

Read more: Netflix says updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by accident

Read more: Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town

But her friends and family have claimed that there is "no evidence whatsoever" behind the force's theory.

The female witness pictured was seen walking along Garstang Road / Blackpool Lane in the village of St Michael's, from the direction of Allotment Lane towards the Grapes pub, at around 8.22am.

1
Police have appealed for female potential witness (pictured) to get in contact. Picture: Lancashire Police

She's then seen walking on Allotment Lane towards Garstang Road just under 20 minutes later at 8.41am.

It's believed the potential witness could have walked along the river path during these times - with officers urging her to get in contact.

Police have asked anyone who was driving or cycling down Blackpool Lane / Garstang Lane on 27 January between 9am and 10am and has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Nicola Bulley vanished over a week ago while walking her dog alongside the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time.
Nicola Bulley vanished over a week ago while walking her dog alongside the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time. Picture: Lancashire Police

A spokesperson for the force added that it was crucial to gather as much footage as possible from the area on the morning of Ms Bulley's disappearance to "review every piece meticulously" and establish whether she can be seen.

"We know from the footage we are currently reviewing, that this is a busy road, particularly at that time in the morning," they added.

"There will be many people who were in that area at the time who may not think they can help, however we would urge you not to make that decision yourself and to come forward so we can have as much material as possible to assist the investigation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The balloon had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses. (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

US downs Chinese balloon over ocean and moves to recover debris

Breaking
1

US shoots down Chinese 'spy balloon' off Carolina coast

The Princess of Wales has shared a picture of herself as a baby on social media as she launched a campaign on the importance of early years.

Princess of Wales shares photo of herself as baby as she launches early years campaign

US China

US moving ahead on plan to down Chinese balloon over ocean

Pope Francis delivers a speech in Juba, South Sudan

Pope highlights plight of women as he continues South Sudan visit

Streaming giant Netflix has said that updated measures to crack down on users sharing passwords were posted by mistake.

Netflix says updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by accident

Breaking
Breaking News

Houses evacuated and nearby roads shut after man arrested for explosives offences in Derbyshire town

Actor Brooke Shields recounts being raped early on in her Hollywood career "by an unnamed man in the film industry" in new documentary.

Brooke Shields recounts being raped in her early 20s 'by industry insider' in new docuseries

A second balloon has been spotted

China urges 'calm' as Pentagon says second spy balloon spotted over Latin America

The pair were reported missing on January 7

Bodies of British volunteers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw returned in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Ukrainian servicemen close to the border with Belarus

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Sri Lankan soldiers march during the Independence Day ceremony in Colombo

Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

Nicola Bulley's sister says there's "no evidence" that the missing woman (L) fell into the river, in response to a police hypothesis revealed at a press conference earlier today.

'We have no evidence': Missing Nicola Bulley's friend joins family in questioning police theory she fell in river

PM 'plans to ban Channel migrants from appealing deportation'

Rishi Sunak to 'ban Channel migrants from appealing against deportation'

The train fire in Ohio

Residents evacuated as train derailment causes large fire in Ohio

Palestinian women watch Israeli military vehicles in a camp near Jericho

Israeli army raids refugee camp near West Bank city of Jericho

Latest News

See more Latest News

A cordon is in place in Furtherwick Road and Long Road

Murder probe launched after man dies in Canvey Island car park

Temperatures are set to drop in coming days

Cold weather alert issued across UK as temperatures set to plunge to -3C

The conditions Kaylea had been left in

Pictured: 'Revolting' home where 22-stone teen was found dead covered in maggots and lying in soiled clothing
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana

China urges calm amid balloon row as Blinken cancels Beijing trip

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Sixth officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

British sailors have required hospital treatment after a Royal Navy warship had an "issue" with one of its fresh water systems.

Sailors treated in hospital over contaminated water on Royal Navy warship HMS Portland

X-Factor star Levi Davis, who vanished in Spain last year, posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

'My life is in danger': Missing rugby star Levi Davis reveals ‘death threat’ in chilling video days before disappearance
The planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope (Nasa, ESA, A. Simon/Goddard Space Flight Centre, M.H. Wong/University of California, Berkeley via AP)

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

UK Athletics is calling for a change in legislation so it can introduce an 'open' category in which trans women would compete against men.

UK Athletics seeking 'open' category for trans women and men to compete in

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

EU prepares more Russia sanctions as Kremlin readies offensive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit