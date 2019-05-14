Police Seeking Tower Of London Trespasser

Police are asking anyone with any information to call officers on 101. Picture: Met Police

Detectives have issued an appeal after a trespasser illegally entered the Tower of London and ran away from security staff.

Police were called to the UNESCO world heritage site after security staff challenged a trespasser who made off.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said the man was spotted when the Tower was closed, on Saturday, 6 April just before 11pm.

Officers said the man was challenged by guards before he ran away climbing down towards the foreshore of the Thames near St Katherine Docks.

Officers said they are concerned for the welfare of the man and would ask anyone who recognises him to contact police.

Famously guarded by 'Beefeaters,' the Tower of London is the home of the Crown Jewels and is considered one of the historic Royal Palaces.