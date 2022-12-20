Police shoot man dead following tense standoff after he 'threatened people with a knife'

Police have shot a man dead after finding him threatening people with a knife in Carlisle.

Cumbria Constabulary officers were called to the address on Monday afternoon where they found the man, who was in his 40s.

An officer shot the man, who died shortly afterwards.

No one else was injured during the shooting, which took place on Borland Avenue, a residential street in the Botcherby neighbourhood in the east of the city.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Cumbria Constabulary said in a statement: "We would ask members of the public not to attend the scene.

"There will be increased patrol activity within the Botcherby area throughout the night to help reassure and support the local community."

Police have referred themselves to the police watchdog, the independent office for police conduct (IOPC).