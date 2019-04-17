Over 300 Arrests As Extinction Rebellion Protesters Shut Down Parts Of London

Protesters on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf. Picture: LBC Reporter Nick Codling

Climate change protesters have stopped some DLR lines in Canary Wharf as the third day of demonstrations brings parts of London to a standstill.

As climate change protests move into the third day, police have confirmed that they have made "over 300 arrests."

Conditions remain in place on Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus meaning that protestors must continue any demonstrations at Marble Arch.

A spokesperson for the Met said they are in the process of removing demonstrators from Waterloo Bridge. Warning that those who "do not comply may be arrested."

Earlier two protesters from Extinction Rebellion have climbed on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf station, while other members of the campaign group have glued themselves to windows on a carriage.

In a video one protester can be heard telling journalists that he is waiting for police to come along with a solvent to remove him.

Transport officials have said services on the Docklands Light Railway are delayed, following the protest action.

⚠️ Disruption Warning: Customer incident at Canary Wharf



ℹ️ DLR train services are currently running with delays between Bank and Lewisham. Please allow extra time when travelling on this section of the line. We'll keep you updated. — Docklands Light Railway (@LondonDLR) April 17, 2019

British Transport Police say they have taken the decision to restrict passenger Wi-Fi connectivity at Tube stations.

Police said the action was taken in the interests of safety and to prevent and deter "serious disruption" to the London Underground network.

Yesterday, the Extinction Rebellion group request that tube workers not intervene in the protests, in order to "ensure that they go as smoothly and safely as possible for all involved."

It is believed that protesters could glue themselves to tube trains in a bid to shutdown the capital's transport network.

Protesters said that they will wait peacefully to be arrested by the British Transport Police.

A Transport Police spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we would like to assure passengers that this decision is not taken lightly and will be reviewed throughout the day. The Force continues to work closely with Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police Service in keeping disruption to a minimum.”